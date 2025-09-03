Craig Melvin Shared the Sweetest Tribute to "Dear Friend" Sheinelle Jones

The beloved anchor is set to make her return to the TODAY desk on September 5.

The TODAY family is getting ready to welcome back one of its most beloved anchors, Sheinelle Jones. And her dear friend Craig Melvin couldn't be more excited for the reunion.

After an extended absence, Jones is preparing to return to Studio 1A, marking her first public appearance since stepping away from the show in late 2024. Her colleagues are already celebrating the exciting moment, among them Melvin, who shared a touching tribute to his friend and coworker on Instagram on September 2 following the TODAY announcement of Jones' return.

The post features a sweet slideshow of photos of Melvin and Jones together over the years. Whether they're chatting with some Muppets or cackling with their fellow TODAY co-anchors, Jones and Melvin look like they're having a blast in each heartwarming snapshot.

"Nothing has been the same since she stepped away, so we were thrilled to announce this morning that my dear friend, Sheinelle Jones, is coming back in a few days," Melvin captioned his Instagram post.

Sheinelle Jones will return to TODAY with a "touching" interview

Melvin and Savannah Guthrie were over the moon to announce Jones' return to the broadcast during the September 2 episode of TODAY. "We've got some other great news that we are so excited to share with you, and it involves a member of our own TODAY family," Melvin revealed.

"Our beloved Sheinelle will be returning to the show," Guthrie added. "She and her family have been through so much after the devastating loss of her husband, Uche [Ojeh]."

Ojeh died in May 2025 after a battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Jones will open up about the tragic loss in a pre-taped interview with Guthrie, airing during the September 5 broadcast.

"We recently sat down together. We shared a really personal conversation, talking about how she has carried on and found the strength these past few months," Guthrie explained. "She calls this experience a 'beautiful nightmare.' And she has thoughts on grief that are so touching. She's got a special message of hope, too, for anyone facing their own struggles, and we will share that with you. And we cannot wait to welcome Sheinelle home, right where she belongs, right here in our studio, Studio 1A on Friday."

RELATED: Why TODAY Is Giving Sheinelle Jones "All the Time She Needs" During Her Absence

It's safe to say that the entire TODAY crew has been missing Jones, and she's set to enjoy a warm welcome. Amid Jones' absence in April 2025, Willie Geist told People that the TODAY family was eager to give their friend a long-awaited hug whenever she returned. "She is such a valued member of our family," Geist shared. "We want to just be there for her and whenever she feels ready to come back and sit with the group, we'll give her the biggest hug she ever got."

