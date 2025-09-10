Lindsay Czarniak and Craig Melvin attend the Sesame Workshop 2024 Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 29, 2024 in New York City.

The TODAY co-anchor and his wife enjoyed an afternoon of tennis.

Craig Melvin & Lindsay Czarniak Were the Most Gorgeous Couple at the U.S. Open

What's better than a date night at the U.S. Open?

On September 7, TODAY co-anchor Craig Melvin shared an Instagram carousel that gave fans a peek into his personal life. The star attended the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, alongside his wife, Lindsay Czarniak. The couple was all smiles as they took in the sights and sounds of the annual tennis event.

"What a great afternoon of tennis with @lindsaycz," Melvin captioned.

Scrolling through Melvin's carousel reveals they weren't the only stars in attendance on September 7: Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, were at the U.S. Open that day, too! The final photo shows the two couples laughing and posing in front of the tennis court, keeping the good vibes going.

Roker and Roberts had a previous rooftop double date with Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman.

Craig Melvin is listed in his wife's phone as a different name

Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak on TODAY on January 14, 2021. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

During the November 11, 2021, episode of TODAY, Melvin was joined on-air by Czarniak. During the segment, Czarniak revealed Melvin is listed as "Jake Milstein" in her phone — and explained why, of course.

The couple first met at the NBC-affiliated WRC-TV station in Washington, D.C., and the company phone that Melvin received previously belonged to a producer named Jake Milstein.

"So when [Melvin] called me, it came up in my phone, which was also a station phone, as Jake Milstein," Czarniak explained. "So when he calls me, it pops up as Jake Milstein, and it's become a thing where I see it, and it's him."

The couple got married in October 2011 — but Czarniak has no plans to change the name in her contact list anytime soon.

"You know how TV is, it's like sports, it's become a superstition, completely," she said.

"That night when we met, there was something that clicked," Czarniak told The Washington Post about meeting Melvin in 2008. "And it wasn't necessarily that I knew, 'I have to be with this guy.' But it was like, 'I don't want to be with anyone else that I'd hung out with.' It felt like being with the person that really gets you and that you've known for a really, really long time."