You'll Want to Copy Craig Melvin's "Favorite" Detail in His Connecticut Family Home

We're officially jealous of Craig Melvin's house.

Melvin and his family have lived in their Westport, Connecticut home since 2021. In a February 5 New York Times feature, TODAY's newest co-anchor peeled back the curtain on his beautiful six-bedroom house he shares with his wife, Lindsay, and their two children, Delano (10) and Sybil (8).

His "favorite" detail about the house? The basement, specifically the old-school restaurant booth he built down there while jazzing up the space. (Melvin also added a bar in the basement, hung a massive television, and got exercise equipment. You know, the essentials.)

"This is our favorite space," Melvin told the outlet. "When I'm not traveling and Lindsay's not traveling, this is where we all have dinner on Sunday." See photos of Melvin's home over on the New York Times website.

Craig Melvin's family surprised him on his first day as a TODAY co-anchor

Melvin has always put family first in his life, which we saw during his first day as a TODAY co-anchor on January 13, 2025. It was a monumental day in more ways than one for Melvin, and his family showing up to surprise him live on air was icing on the cake.

Melvin immediately broke down when he realized what was happening — both he and his father had tears falling down their faces. To have his entire family celebrate an achievement like that is something Melvin will undoubtedly remember for the rest of his life.

"When I left this morning, you were all in bed!" Melvin exclaimed as his family greeted him. Melvin's wife, their children, his parents (Lawrence and Betty Jo) and his brother (Ryan) were all there.

"I have butterflies in my stomach today," his mother confessed. "He deserves this."

"He's a great dad and he deserves to be here today," Melvin's son Delano said on the broadcast.

"My dad loves to play with me, he loves tickle fights, and he watches TV shows with me," his daughter Sybil said sweetly. We wonder how many TV shows the family watches from their favorite restaurant booth?