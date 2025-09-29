This Voice Artist's Original Song Had a Cute Harry Styles Reference for Niall Horan

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

If Carson Daly ever needs a break from hosting The Voice, 28-year-old furniture dealer Cori Kennedy might make a great substitute! The country Artist performed well at her Blind Audition for Season 28 of the singing competition, accompanying herself on the guitar, but it was the wit she displayed in her original song that really made her stand out.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

After getting multiple chair turns, the Minnesota native confessed that she had actually written a ditty about meeting the four Coaches, which of course they had to hear. And the lyrics are just too perfect:

Well I’m just a girl from a zero stoplight town / Minnesota roots and wearing hand me downs

From dreaming in the dark I’d step out and rejoice / My grandma won’t believe me that I’m singing on The Voice

Snoop I didn’t grow up on your rhythm or your rhyme / But I know Willie Nelson so I think we’ll be just fine

Miss Reba, you raised me right on that sitcom screen / A single mom who works two jobs, my redhead fancy queen

Niall your Irish smile lit up my teenage days / I was only smitten for Harry in my One Direction phase

Mister Bublé you sing like a Christmas star / But have you ever tried to jumpstart a frozen Minnesota car?

I’m not sure what I’m doing or why they even picked me / I must be doing something right, singing on NBC

Niall Horan and Harry Styles were bandmates in One Direction for years

Niall Horan appears on The Voice Season 24 Episode 22A "Live Finale Part 1"; Harry Styles poses at The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The pop group One Direction was formed on The X Factor and included both Niall Horan and Harry Styles. One Direction officially parted ways in 2016, but the bandmates still show each other love. Just last summer Styles even attended Horan's concert in Manchester, Billboard reported.

RELATED: One Direction Debate Holiday Food in This Sweet First Interview with Jimmy Fallon

Why Niall Horan loves to work

Though he's the youngest Coach on The Voice right now, Horan is far from inexperienced, having been in the industry since he was a teenager. “I’ve achieved a lot in my young life, but I’m still fired up to do as much as I can,” Horan told Rolling Stone UK in 2023. “My career has felt so good because it reminds me of everything I thought the music industry would be when I was a kid. I got the good end of the stick [in terms of] traveling the world and playing to millions. And I still want more of that.”

RELATED: How Many Times Have Reba, Snoop, Niall, & Bublé Each Won The Voice?

He's also just having a helluva time on The Voice. His first season as Coach was back in 2023, when Blake Shelton was on the show. “Blake, he’s like a dad to me. Y’know, he’s really helped me during the show. I’ve really enjoyed his company, and watching him has been a real honor," Horan told NBC Insider in March 2023. “Me and the cowboy became good friends very quick. We realized we're very similar people. For the good and the bad. He's so funny—from the minute we met him.”

In a video from their first season together, they joked that they might be long-lost family. “We just found each other after 29 years,” Shelton quips. Adds Horan, "No offense to my dad...to the point where I’m thinking about firing my own dad.”