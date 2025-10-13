All Her Fault Official Trailer

Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera star in The Copenhagen Test, Peacock's espionage show about an intelligence analyst whose brain is hacked.

What to Know About The Copenhagen Test, Peacock's New Spy Series Starring Simu Liu

Explosions, murder warnings, and a steamy kiss are all part of the intense action seen in the official teaser for Peacock’s upcoming spy thriller series, The Copenhagen Test.

But that's not all. Viewers of the newly-released trailer also meet informant Alexander Hale, played by series star and executive producer Simu Liu. And Alexander is clearly dealing with a lot.

"I would never knowingly betray my own country," Liu's character says.

Liu (Barbie, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is also seen fighting onscreen alongside his co-star Melissa Barrera (In the Heights, Scream V and VI), who plays Michelle. And Alexander and Michelle share a kiss before the teaser clip is through.

"I don't know who I can trust anymore," Alexander adds in the trailer, which debuted October 12 during a New York Comic Con panel with Liu, where the show's premiere date was also revealed.

Read on to learn more about the series, from its debut date to who will round out the cast.

Alexander (Simu Liu) appears on The Copenhagen Test Season 1 Episode 4. Photo: Amanda Matlovich/Peacock

When does The Copenhagen Test premiere? The Peacock espionage thriller series will debut on December 27, 2025.

What is The Copenhagen Test about? This espionage thriller series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu), who finds out that his brain has been hacked, making those who did it aware of everything that he sees and hears. "Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies," the show's synopsis reads.

Michelle (Melissa Barrera) and Alexander (Simu Liu) appears on The Copenhagen Test Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Peacock

Who stars in The Copenhagen Test? In addition to Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera, other series regulars include Sinclair Daniel, Brian D’Arcy James, Mark O’Brien, and Kathleen Chalfant.

The Copenhagen Test, from James Wan's Atomic Monster and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, was created by Thomas Brandon (Legacies), who also serves as a co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Jennifer Yale (See, Outlander) is also a co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer on the show.