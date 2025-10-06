Love on the Spectrum’s Connor Tomlinson Joins Brilliant Minds As Season 2 Guest Star

Tomlinson is no stranger to stealing the show, and he's set to do it again on NBC's Brilliant Minds.

Love on the Spectrum star Connor Tomlinson is set to guest star in Season 2 of Brilliant Minds, and fans won't want to miss his debut.

Tomlinson guest stars in Brilliant Mind's October 6 episode "The Pusher" and is set to deliver an electric performance amid an action-packed case. It's never a dull day at Bronx General Hospital as Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and his passionate team of neurologists tackle whatever mind-boggling medical anomaly enters their hospital next. From medical breakthroughs to compelling emotional drama between patients, Wolf and the team have been kept on their toes this season as an endless rotation of guest stars make their way to the NBC nail-biter — and Tomlinson is bound to be a Brilliant Minds standout.

Connor Tomlinson makes a dynamite debut on Brilliant Minds

Connor Tomlinson as Tom in Brilliant Minds Season 2, Episode 3. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Tomlinson guest stars in Brilliant Minds Season 2, Episode 3 ("The Pusher") as Tom, the roommate of a nonverbal autistic patient named Adam who's been accused of a serious crime.

The promo for "The Pusher" kicks off with a woman falling off a train platform onto the tracks, staring in horror at an approaching train. Next thing we know, Dr. Wolf meets Adam, whom the police suspect pushed the woman onto the tracks. But discussing the incident with Adam is proven difficult after the doctors learn he's non-speaking, giving them a puzzle to solve.

As Dr. Wolf urges his team to help Adam "tell his side of the story," the action picks up after Bronx General Hospital newbie Dr. Charlie Porter (Brian Altemus) claims he was "tossed" to the ground by their patient. Despite this, Wolf seems to remain adamant about advocating for his patient.

"He's innocent," Wolf proclaims before telling Adam, "We're gonna help you."

In another preview for the episode, Dr. Van Markus (Alex MacNicoll) visits Adam's care facility with his ex-wife, a social worker named Michelle (Stacey Farber), who is assigned to Adam's case. There, they meet Adam's roommate, Tomlinson's character Tom, who is less than thrilled to have two strangers in his room. Michelle then appeals to his curiosity, telling Tom they're on a "top secret mission" to understand Adam better. When asked if Tom understood what Adam meant by a specific word, Tom admitted he couldn't solve the mystery.

"It does sound very mysterious. Sorry, I don't know what it means," Tom shrugged. "But if you do see Adam, please tell him I didn't touch any of his stuff, OK? I know it's his room, too. At least for the next month."

Tom then explained that Adam would soon age out of the care facility, and had gotten into an argument with his caregiver when they went to tour apartment options.

"I wasn't there, but it sounded like a really big fight, you know?" Tom explained, giving Michelle and Dr. Markus plenty to chew on.

Connor Tomlinson's other entertainment projects

Connor Tomlinson at the "How to Train Your Dragon" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on June 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

After stealing hearts as one of the stars of Love on the Spectrum, Tomlinson has broken into the entertainment industry with panache. While Brilliant Minds will be Tomlinson's primetime debut, he has appeared on several podcasts, such as The Lift Lab, Absolutely Not, and Piers Morgan in Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Tomlinson was also one of the presenters for the 2025 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards alongside his Love on the Spectrum co-star Tanner Smith. After their series scored two awards that night, Tomlinson took to social media to share his excitement.

"A night I’ll never forget," Tomlinson captioned an Instagram photo of him on stage, looking slick in a matching tuxedo with Smith. "So honored to have had the chance to present and even more special to do it alongside my best friend! Beyond proud of Love on the Spectrum for taking home two Emmys! This show not only changed the trajectory of my life but also made moments like this evening possible!"

Watch Connor Tomlinson's Brilliant Minds episode on NBC

Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and the cast appear on Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 1 "Phantom Hook". Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Tomlinson joins an exciting lineup of iconic Brilliant Mind guest stars. Season 2 has already featured unforgettable guest performances from Chicago Med star Molly Bernard, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, and Smallville star Laura Vandervoort, to name a few standouts. On the horizon, fans can also anticipate Brilliant Minds pop-ins from 30 Rock fan favorite Jane Krakowski, and many more.

Don't miss Connor Tomlinson's Brilliant Minds debut by tuning in on Monday, October 6, at 10/9c on NBC, or stream the episode the next day on Peacock.