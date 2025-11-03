What Happened to Jayden Daniels? Commanders QB's Arm Injury, Recovery Explained

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Just as Sunday Night Football was wrapping up this week, Washington Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels took a read option and scrambled to the right. It looked like a routine play, until Daniels’ left arm turned awkwardly in a gruesome injury that led the reigning NFL Rookie of the Year to leave the game early with his arm in an emergency air cast.

The injury came toward the end of a 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and finds Daniels suffering through yet another setback in what has become an injury-plagued sophomore season, as he’s already missed a handful of games this season due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Jayden Daniels’ arm injury explained: dislocated elbow

According to the NFL, Daniels suffered what appears to be a dislocated left elbow, which occurred when his arm twisted awkwardly while going down being tackled. Though very serious, early reports indicate the injury isn’t as severe as it could’ve been, considering the awkward landing.

How long will Jayden Daniels be out? It’s still too early to say how much time Daniels will miss due to his dislocated elbow, but every indication is that he will be out for several weeks.

Who is the Commanders’ backup quarterback? NFL journeyman Marcus Mariota is the Commanders’ backup quarterback, and is expected to step into the starting role with Daniels sidelined indefinitely. Mariota has been in the league for more than a decade, with stints as both a starter and backup for the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles before landing in Washington.

What was the air cast used on Jayden Daniels’ dislocated elbow? When Daniels was injured on the field, medical personnel reacted immediately to address the injury before removing him to the sideline. The medical team used what is called an air cast, a medical device that wraps around an injury with a cushioned casing. They traditionally use an air-filled splint inside a harder exterior shell.

Is Jayden Daniels right-handed? Yes, quarterback Jayden Daniels is right-handed. The injury suffered against the Seahawks was to his non-throwing left arm.