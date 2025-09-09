SNL's New Season 51 Cast Member Kam Patterson Is a Prolific Stand-Up Comic

Kam Patterson at the Permission to Tonight at the Improv as part of SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals on March 10, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Get to know one of five new Featured Players joining Saturday Night Live in fall 2025.

A new season of Saturday Night Live means Featured Players joining the cast, and Season 51 is welcoming five of them. Kam Patterson is one of the new performers hired alongside Jeremy Culhane, Veronika Slowikowska, Tommy Brennan, and Please Don't Destroy's Ben Marshall, and Patterson's bringing his own unique brand of comedy to the table.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

Patterson was born in Orlando, Florida and rose to fame by appearing on the podcast Kill Tony, where his one minute pieces of stand-up made him a regular and popular guest.

A prime example of Patterson's quick thinking is his appearance on YouTube's "Stand-Up On the Spot," in which he riffs on audience suggestions like pickleball and horoscopes. He has frequently proven that he's skilled at crowd work and handling awkward moments. Patterson's jokes often center on stories from his life and observations of the places he visits on tour. In addition to sharing videos of his sets on his YouTube channel, he makes vlogs of his visits to various cities and adventures like buying a new car.

Kam Patterson stars in an upcoming movie with Kevin Hart and two SNL colleagues

While Patterson is fairly new to the acting world, he'll make his feature film debut in 2025's 72 Hours, which stars Kevin Hart as a 40-year-old executive who joins a bunch of twentysomethings on a bachelor party after they accidentally add him to their group chat. Fellow Season 51 Featured Player Ben Marshall also stars in movie, along with Season 50 cast member Marcello Hernández.

He shared some (NSFW) stories about his experience as a new actor in a recent set shared to Instagram.

Kam Patterson is one of five new Featured Players on SNL

Patterson isn't the only stand-up who's new to the show this year.

Tommy Brennan will also make his debut on the SNL stage after making his The Tonight Show debut in June. Jeremy Culhane is a regular UCB performer and Dropout cast member, while Veronika Slowikowska is known for her TikTok channel Veronika_iscool and her appearances on What We Do in the Shadows and Tires.

SNL Season 51 premieres on October 4, so visit NBC Insider for everything to know about Hosts, Musical Guests, and more.