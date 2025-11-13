Claire Danes Cringes at Her 12-Year-Old Self Acting on Law & Order: "Oh My God!"

Viewers never know what to expect when tuning in to America's most popular morning talk show.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

During the November 12 episode of TODAY, actress Claire Danes stopped by to promote her newest project, The Beast in Me. Still, co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and the rest of the TODAY crew couldn't resist showing the star a vintage clip of herself appearing in 1992's "Skin Deep" episode from Season 3 of Law & Order — and Danes couldn't believe what she was watching.

It's not unusual for Hollywood stars to have appeared in the Law & Order franchise at one point in their respective careers. Danes was at an early point in her career and only 12 years old at the time, which made watching herself nearly 35 years later a little awkward.

"Oh my God," she said, covering her head with her hands. "Oh, no."

"Has it been 35 years since you've seen that?" Guthrie asked.

RELATED: Hugh Dancy Can't Believe His Wife Claire Danes' Dramatic 1992 Law & Order Episode

Claire Danes appears in Season 3 Episode 1 of Law & Order. Photo: Youtube

"Yeah, I think so — I was 12," Danes said. "I was a tiny, tiny human."

Watch Claire Danes go down memory lane on TODAY here.

And that's when Guthrie made an enticing offer, suggesting that Danes could make a cameo in an upcoming episode. In fact, Guthrie alluded to the fact that her husband, Hugh Dancy, who has portrayed EADA Nolan Price in Law & Order since Season 21, approves of the plan.

RELATED: All About Hugh Dancy's 3 Children with Wife Claire Danes

Danes didn't say no, effectively leaving the door open for another cameo down the road.

Claire Danes attends a "The Beast in Me" FYC event held at Tudum Theater on November 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California; The cast of Law & Order Season 3 poses. Photo: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images; Gerry Goodstein/NBCU Photo Bank

"Yeah, maybe, we'll see, we'll see," Danes conceded.

Hugh Dancy speaks on the significance of filming Law & Order in New York City

Speaking of Danes' husband, Dancy recently spoke with NBC Insider in an exclusive interview, specifically discussing how special it is to film Law & Order on the streets of New York.

"It's a great luxury to be able to work in the place that you call home. And especially on a show that is so intrinsically New York, right?" Dancy explained. "It's a part of the DNA of the city, and in turn, the city is part of the DNA of the show. So it feels great."

Dancy's co-star, Odelya Halevi, chimed in with a funny anecdote of how different New Yorkers react to the show filming on the streets of NYC.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 7, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/WireImage

"There would be the people who don't care," she explained. "They're on their phone, and they'll just pass through your shot. And then, you'll get the fans who are visiting New York, and all of a sudden, 'Oh, there's Law & Order filming here!' And they'll take pictures and videos, which just makes you feel good."

New episodes of Law & Order Season 25 air Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC, with next-day streaming available on Peacock.