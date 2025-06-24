The Law & Order: Organized Crime star got some serious air with son Dante in this throwback photo from 2007.

Christopher Meloni Jumping on a Trampoline with His 3-Year-Old Son Is Too Sweet

Being a parent sometimes makes Christopher Meloni jump for joy. Literally.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime on Peacock.

During the Gotham and Hamptons Magazines Celebration in East Hampton, New York, on August 11, 2007, cameras snapped the Law & Order: Organized Crime icon jumping up and down on a trampoline with his then-3-year-old son, Dante. The Meloni boys were caught mid-jump in an exciting moment — but Meloni made sure to hold his son's hands the entire time, which made everything so sweet.

Check out the throwback moment for yourself, below. They both got some air!

Christopher Meloni, his son Dante, and his wife Sherman Williams at the Gotham and Hamptons Magazines Celebration with Cover Star Christopher Meloni of Law and Order SVU on August 11, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. Photo: Niche Media / Getty Images

In the background, Meloni's wife, Sherman Williams, could be seen keeping an eye on her rambunctious boys. Fast-forward 18 years later: Dante is now a 21-year-old, all grown up. And he's looking more and more like his father by the day.

RELATED: Christopher Meloni's 21-Year-Old Son Is His Mini-Me in New Workout Pics

He's even nailed Meloni's "Stabler Stare," the icy look his dad has perfected over the years playing Elliot Stabler in the Law & Order universe. In a May 2025 Instagram carousel of the family's recent European vacation, Dante totally nailed the smolder. He could play a young Stabler if he ever caught the acting bug.

Christopher Meloni tells TODAY how parenthood has changed him

Christopher Meloni with wife Sherman Williams arriving at the Project A.L.S. "Tomorrow Is Tonight" gala at Roseland Ballroom on October 21, 2002. Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

In a vintage clip from 2001 shared by TODAY on April 14, 2025, Meloni sat down with Al Roker shortly after welcoming his daughter Sophia into the world. He talked about becoming a dad for the first time — and how it had affected his performance as Elliot Stabler on SVU.

RELATED: Christopher Meloni & Mariska Hargitay's First-Ever SVU Photo Is Emotional to See

"I play a family man on SVU, I have four kids on that show," Meloni told Roker. "And this is my first child, and boy, has it opened up a lot of things for me. It's very deep and special." (Meloni's wife had given birth to Sophia in March 2001; Dante arrived three years later.)

"Does it give you new insights into your character?" Roker asked.

RELATED: Chris Meloni Explains Why This Mug Was the Weirdest Present He's Gotten from a Fan

"Oh, very much so," Meloni said. "Which kind of shocked me and in ways upset me, because as an actor, you go, 'I can go anywhere, I can try different things,' and there's some things you don't know until you know."