Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, & Cheri Oteri Will Guest Star on Happy's Place Season 2

Country icon and sitcom star Reba McEntire is back at the helm of Happy's Place and three comedy veterans will also be lighting up the screen. NBC has announced that Season 2 of Happy's Place will feature guest appearances from Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, and Cheri Oteri, adding even more star power to the dynamite ensemble.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Happy's Place on Friday, November 7 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

The Happy's Place line-up of guest stars has already delivered plenty of laughs and exciting reunions. During Season 1 of the NBC sitcom, Reba alums Steve Howey and Christopher Rich delighted with their guest roles, as did other stars including Justina Machado and Michael O'Neill. Now, Season 2 of Happy's Place will introduce viewers to three new hilarious characters, courtesy of Lloyd, Kane, and Oteri.

RELATED: Melissa Peterman Is "Savoring" Working with Reba McEntire on Happy's Place Season 2

Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, and Cheri Oteri are joining Happy's Place Season 2's line-up of guest stars

Headshots of Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, and Cheri Oteri. Photo: Betina La Plante; Mark Hanauer; Gene Reed

Comedy legend Lloyd, best known as the iconic Doc Brown in the Back to the Future films and Emmy-winning role in the sitcom Taxi, is set to deliver his signature eccentricity and expert comedic timing to the bar. On Happy's Place, Lloyd play Clive, a man who lost his phone at the bar and returns to get it.

Joining Lloyd is his Taxi co-star Carol Kane, whose hilarious credits include playing Miracle Max's shrill wife Valerie in The Princess Bride and Lillian in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. In Season 2 of Happy's Place, Kane will play Clive's wife, a free-spirited woman named Theresa who's "in pursuit of justice, excitement and her husband."

Oteri — a Saturday Night Live alum with memorable roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Grown Ups 2 — is also bound to bring the laughs as Monica, a no-nonsense health inspector. Monica takes her job very seriously and "doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to cleanliness."

RELATED: All About the Happy's Place Theme Song Made by Reba McEntire and Carole King

How to watch Happy's Place Season 2

Gabby (Melissa Peterman) and Bobbie (Reba McEntire) appear on Happy's Place Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Season 2 of Happy's Place will premiere with a double-episode event on Friday, November 7, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes will air on Friday nights on NBC and be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Part of the reason Happy's Place has captured hearts is the show's not-so-modern format. The multi-cam series is a nostalgic return to old form, a format that Belissa Escobedo was honored to enjoy alongside '90s sitcom icon McEntire.

"It feels like… being part of a resurgence of sitcom television, and that’s very special, and so I’m feeling so lucky,” Escobedo told NBC Insider. “Reba is an angel, so it’s awesome to go to work every day and have it be her at the forefront.”