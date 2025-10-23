Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

This is the first time the country music icon will host the annual holiday special, which she'll also perform at throughout the evening.

Reba McEntire Will Host and Perform at Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Everything To Know)

One of country music's queens is now a contender for the Queen of Christmas.

Just a day after Reba McEntire revealed that it was on Christmas Eve of last year that she got engaged to her Happy's Place co-star Rex Linn, NBC announced Thursday that she will host the network's annual holiday special, Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

This marks the first time that the entertainment mogul and country music icon will host the Christmas special, which she'll also perform at throughout the evening.

She told People that she's never been to New York City in December, and is excited to do so this year.

"I'm going to triple, quadruple layer," McEntire told the outlet of how she'll cope with the probable cold weather. "I'll probably have my heated vest on, and all the clothes I can, insulated underwear."

When can I watch Christmas in Rockefeller Center? The annual special, lasting two hours, will air live from from Rockefeller Center in New York City on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and also be simulcast on Peacock.

Rockefeller Tree Lighting Photo: Getty Images

As always, the special will end with the lighting of the world-famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, as part of a tradition spanning more than nine decades.

Who will perform at Christmas in Rockefeller Center in 2025? While the all-star lineup of musical guests has not been announced yet, keep checking NBC Insider for updates!

Reba McEntire arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

What else is Reba McEntire currently in? Get ready for Christmas in Rockefeller Center by watching McEntire in her other current projects. She can be seen on Season 28 of NBC’s The Voice, where she's one of the Coaches, as well as on the hit comedy Happy’s Place, which launches its second season on Friday, November 7 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

McEntire immediately follows Kelly Clarkson as host of Christmas in Rockefeller Center. Clarkson had the job in both 2023 and 2024. The performers at last year's event included Clarkson herself, as well as the Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Little Big Town, RAYE, and Thalia.

The 2024 tree was a 94-foot Norway Spruce sent to Rockefeller Center from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Time will tell where this year's gigantic tree will come from and how high it will stand.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center is produced by Universal Television in association with Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay executive produce. Glenn Weiss directs.