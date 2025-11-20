Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Everything to Know About Christmas in Nashville on NBC, from the Performers to the Host

Get ready to be transported to Music City for a country-style Christmas.

How to Watch Watch Christmas in Nashville on Wednesday, December 3 at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

A star-studded lineup of performers takes the stage at Christmas in Nashville, a new country music holiday special coming to NBC and Peacock.

Grammy winner Trisha Yearwood — known for songs like "How Do I Live" and "She's in Love with the Boy" — will host the event that features several exciting acts.

RELATED: All of the Holiday Specials Airing on NBC in 2025: The Official Lineup and Schedule

Who will perform at Christmas in Nashville? Expect holiday favorites and Christmas classics from entertainers including Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, Lauren Alaina, Ne-Yo, The War and Treaty, and Trace Adkins.

When can I watch Christmas in Nashville? The special airs on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, immediately following NBC’s broadcasting of the annual tree-lighting extravaganza, Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

Can I stream Christmas in Nashville? After it airs on NBC, the special will be available for streaming on Peacock starting on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

The event went down in front of an audience at Category 10, country star Luke Combs’ bar and dance club in Nashville. And now, you can watch it all unfold at home!

Bill Murray and Trisha Yearwood attend Christmas in Nashville. Photo: Catherine Powell/NBC

Christmas in Nashville, which is executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, is just one of the exciting holiday specials that NBC has planned for this season.

RELATED: When Will the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Be Lit?

There's also Christmas in Rockefeller Center, airing Wednesday, December 3 from 8 to 10 p.m. and simulcast on Peacock. It'll be hosted by Reba McEntire and feature performers including Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, New Edition, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, the Radio City Rockettes, and Gwen Stefani.

And if you love music and want more of it, look out for A Motown Christmas, airing Tuesday, December 9 from 9 to 11 p.m. Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey will host the special, which features performances by Motown legends as well as stars of today, all belting out holiday favorites.