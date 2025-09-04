Chris Turner's Hysterical Quarterfinals Rap Is So Good, You Won't Believe It's Improv

Lindsey Stirling Performs "Eye Of The Untold Her" at the America's Got Talent Live Shows | AGT 2025

Thanks to America's Vote, Turned is one of three Acts advancing on AGT after the third round of Quarterfinals.

It's a rap-heavy year on America's Got Talent.

With Mama Duke and Micah Palace both winning Golden Buzzers in the Quarterfinals, there will be at least two rappers in the Finals, and now we know there will be one in the Semifinals as well: Freestyle improv rapper Chris Turner, whose Quarterfinals performance landed him in the Top 3 of his night and advanced him to the next round.

As he did during his Audition, Turner solicited four completely off-the-cuff suggestions from the Judges, which he then wove into an improvised song that not only stayed on beat and made sense, but even rhymed. Taking their inspiration from fan suggestions on Instagram, the Judges gave him prompts like "Terry Crews in White Chicks" (from Howie Mandel), "mushy peas" (from Mel B.), "vegetable cream cheese" (from Sofía Vergara) and "if you're gonna by some plums, make sure they're ripe" (from Simon Cowell.)

Amazing enough, that and a beat was all he needed.

Chris Turner's rap about mushy peas and firm plums got him to the Semifinal

Chris Turner appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 14 “Quarter-Finals”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"That was lit, that was on it that was improvisation to the max! You are incredible," raved Mel B. when he finished. Added Mandel, "Amazing...that’s really off the top of your head. You’re comedic, you’re musical, you’re magical, you’re everything that the 20th anniversary needs."

"You’re so clever, you can do this and it seems so effortless. You have a great stage presence. Congratulations," agreed Vergara, while Cowell praised the specificity of his Act, saying, "You’re smart, you’re funny, it’s unique, you’re gonna remember this."

Terry Crews and Chris Turner appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 14 “Quarter-Finals”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Chatting with Host Terry Crews, Turner admitted that he'd never seen the movie White Chicks, asking Crews, "please don't hurt me." In fact, in his rap, Turner alluded to Crews wearing a disguise, which is part of the plot of the movie...but not for his character. One thing he does do in the movie? An iconic and memorable lip sync to "A Thousand Miles" by Vanessa Carlton that's become a meme and a piece of movie history.

Turner also joked that he's able to think of rhymes so fast because, "I’ve got Eminem on a direct line in this earpiece and he just feeds me the lines and I go with that."

He'll get a chance to show off those lightning quick skills again when he returns for the Semifinal on Tuesday, September 16.