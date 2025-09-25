The Unexpected Freestyle Rap That Got Chris Turner 2nd Place on AGT

Mama Duke and Sainted Ignite the Stage with “Feels So Good To Be You” | AGT Finale 2025 | NBC

One of the most unique and innovative Acts ever came up short in their bid to win America's Got Talent Season 20, but that doesn't mean what happened on the AGT stage will be forgotten anytime soon.

Freestyle rapper Chris Turner — who ultimately finished as the Season 20 runner-up to Jessica Sanchez when all the votes were tallied — went for it all during the AGT Finals on September 23 with one performance that fans can't stop watching over and over.

"Oh my gosh, let's have some fun tonight," Turner prefaced before — once again — pulling out all the stops for viewers and Judges alike with a freestyle rap for the ages.

But first, he needed eight "random suggestions" from the Judges and live crowd. Once again, the star would be crowdsourcing his material. As expected, the suggestions were all over the place to say the least, ranging from Sofia Vergara's on-brand "Viva la Latinas" to our favorite audience suggestion: "Howie Mandel."

Once the rap's subject matter was locked down, Turner stunned viewers with a curveball nobody saw coming.

"But there is a devious twist — this beat tonight speeds up," he revealed, before explaining he would begin rapping at 80 beats per minute before his performance culminates in lightning-fast rhyming at a "frankly ridiculous" 150 beats per minute.

Before launching into the impromptu rap, Turner warned everybody in attendance.

Chris Turner appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 20 “The Final”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"I need you to know this could fail spectacularly, but this is the final of America's Got Talent — I'm gonna go for it."

As for the rap itself? Words don't do it justice. The 36-year-old's performance genuinely has to be seen to be believed.

The degree of difficulty and the level of creativity Turner exhibited can't be overstated enough. He crushed it, earning a full-on standing ovation as confetti rained down over him after he finished the last breakneck bar.

When the dust finally settled, Simon Cowell could be seen with his jaw on the floor. Not even the Judge who's seen it all could believe what he just witnessed.

Despite the epic performance, Turner finished second in the competition, finishing runner-up to the 30-year-old — and 9 months pregnant — Sanchez.

Here's what to know about Jessica Sanchez

Chris Turner and Jessica Sanchez on stage during America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 21. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Sanchez walked away from Season 20 $1 million richer, but longtime fans know that her backstory on AGT is awe-inspiring.

The singer first competed on the inaugural season of AGT two decades ago (at only 10 years old) and auditioned with Celine Dion's "I Surrender." Sanchez advanced to the Semifinals via a wildcard, but didn't make it to the next round.

Two decades later, she returned to the show this season and made history by performing while being pregnant with her daughter. Sanchez is currently 9 months along — and she and her husband plan to name their daughter Eliana. What a journey it's been!