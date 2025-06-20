Chris Meloni Is So Sweet Giving Mariska Hargitay's Son a Piggyback Ride on the SVU Set

This 2010 behind-the-scenes photo from the Law & Order: SVU set is just too cute.

During an April 12, 2010 visit to a Law & Order: Special Victims Unit filming day, Mariska Hargitay's 3-year-old son August was captured on the back of Christopher Meloni in an adorable moment. In the photo, Meloni is giving August an old-fashioned piggyback ride — and August's huge smile is just precious. He's having a blast!

The photo serves as a poignant reminder of the remarkable friendship between Meloni and Hargitay. The two are more than just co-stars who have worked together for over two decades. They have a real-life bond that is unmatched.

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay's son, August Hermann, on location for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in Manhattan on April 12, 2010

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay's friendship is stronger than ever in 2025

Meloni and Hargitay have a friendship like no other. The two have a beautiful, almost sibling-like bond, which Hargitay felt when they first met. During a sit-down interview with TODAY's Willie Geist, she spoke about their famous chemistry.

"I knew quickly that we had this kind of magical chemistry," Hargitay confessed. "Chris and I are polar opposites in terms of who we are as people. And yet, there was this yin-yang. So when they paired us, I was like, 'Oh, this is done.'"

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay are seen on the set of 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' on March 19, 2025.

After all these years, Hargitay and Meloni are still dear friends. The photo of Meloni and Hargitay's son from 2010 is just one of many times they've been a part of each other's real lives. Just last year, Meloni and Hargitay had a joint graduation party for August, who just finished high school, and Meloni's daughter Sophia, who graduated college. Their kids are all grown up!

"I'm just so grateful for the relationship and for the friendship," Hargitay told NBC Insider in May 2024 about Meloni. "It's sacred on and off the screen, so it's a beautiful, beautiful friendship."

Of course, Meloni feels the same way about Hargitay. In 2024 words to USA Today, he revealed what it's like to share scenes with Hargitay on Law & Order.

"Like slipping into a warm bath; you know what you're getting," he said. "There's not going to be a problem. You get to focus on making the scene as honest and interesting as you possibly can. You don't have to worry about personalities or having an offbeat difference of opinion."