Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay pose in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Mariska Hargitay Got Carried Out of the Emmys by Chris Meloni in Sweet Pic

The only thing better than Chris Meloni holding an Emmy is Chris Meloni holding a Mariska Hargitay.

In a September 15 Instagram carousel, Hargitay shared a collection of photos from the night before when the longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit icon attended the 2025 Emmy Awards alongside Meloni, Ice T, and other franchise favorites. They were honored at the 2025 Emmys with a tribute to the franchise's 35th anniversary.

While every snap Hargitay shared was fantastic, it's the two photos she included of Meloni holding her in his arms that are making so many fans smile.

"What a joy it was to attend the 77th @televisionacad Emmy awards last night! Congratulations to all the nominees for your incredible work!" Hargitay captioned.

The way Meloni is holding Hargitay in his arms outside the Crypto.com Arena is so sweet, and it serves as another example of the bond the two stars have outside the L&O universe. The smiles on their faces tell the story: They have a friendship that can't be beat.

Ice-T, S. Epatha Merkerson, Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni and Tony Goldwyn speak onstage during The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

So, while the Law & Order: Organized Crime star is still searching for his first Emmy, his former on-screen SVU partner is the next best thing Meloni could be carrying.

Are Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni friends?

Longtime SVU and Organized Crime fans will be happy to know that, yes, not only are Hargitay and Meloni friends in real life, but they also share much of the same chemistry that made their respective characters' histories so intriguing.

The two made an instant connection from the first moment they met auditioning for SVU in 1999.

In a 2018 conversation with TV Insider, Hargitay explained that their connection was apparent from the very beginning.

"From the second we met, bells went off," she revealed. "We knew we were going to be a huge force in each other's lives. He was intense and mercurial, but also fun."

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay pose in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Today, it's not uncommon to see the stars' lives intertwined outside of their shows. Hargitay is close with Meloni's wife, Sherman Williams, while Meloni has famously gone on the record saying he identified the romance between Hargitay and her future husband, Peter Hermann, before she did.

During a February 2021 interview with People, Meloni told the story of how Hargitay and Hermann hit it off on the set of SVU — from his perspective, of course.

"This is the Peter story, from my perspective," Meloni said. "He's on the show as a guest actor, and I'm looking at her, looking at him, and I'm seeing how she's acting, right? I know her, and I'm like, 'Oh boy. Here we go.' And she's just, 'Tee-hee, tee-hee, I don't even care about him or anything like that.'"

"I just thought, 'Oh my God, it's like I'm back in high school, or even grade school,'" Meloni recalled. "Sure enough, they start dating."