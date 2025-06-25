Chris Meloni and His Law & Order TV Mom Ellen Burstyn Had a Cute Summer Reunion

Chris Meloni's Law & Order family includes acclaimed actress Ellen Burstyn, who plays his mother, Bernadette Stabler. On the show, the characters are estranged, but in real life Burstyn and Meloni are tight. In fact, they even hang out when the show isn't shooting. Case in point: the new selfie Meloni shared of him and Burstyn getting together this summer after Organized Crime wrapped Season 5.

It's unclear why Burstyn and Meloni got together recently, but their selfie was one of many photos Meloni shared to Instagram in late June to recap his summer. "Busy summer so far with celebration, friends, TV mom, ppl I love making films, missing little doggies, exploring shipyards, cooking chili, having the dance troupe Pilobolus 'discover' me and 'insist' I join them, staying out of jail, picking up some jewelry out at the Northfork TV Fest, and along the way," Meloni wrote in his caption. The selfie with Burstyn is the second photo in Meloni's carousel.

See for yourself, below:

Chris Meloni on connecting with his Law & Order mom Ellen Burstyn: "She's filled a void"

Ellen Burstyn attends the AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; Christopher Meloni attends the Season 25 Anniversary Party for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on January 16, 2024. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI; Cindy Ord/NBC

Before Organized Crime, Burstyn debuted Bernadette Stabler with Chris Meloni's SVU cast in a 2008 episode of the show. The rest is history. There's a reason even Meloni himself refers to Burstyn as his "TV mom." "She has been my mom for 25 years now," he told TODAY. "I actually confide in her. She's grown to be — my mother passed a couple years back — and she's kind of filled a void that I didn't recognize at first."

"It's very meaningful to me, but she and I have a very deep bond," Meloni added before joking, "And she's confided to me that she likes me more than Dean [Norris, who plays Meloni's brother on Organized Crime]. Which shows she has great taste."

In a conversation with NBC Insider, Meloni explained why his relationship with Burstyn is so special, both on and off screen. “Any time she and I get to have real moments, they can be really small…Chitter-chatter, it’s nothing. What makes it special is either [they’re] things I wish I said to my mother or [it’s] sometimes how I engaged my mother, which is very playfully," he said. "It’s simple, small stuff, but because it’s through love — a mother and a child — it’s deep and connected.”