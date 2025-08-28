Chris Meloni's "Prized Possession" in His Home Office Is a Remarkable SVU Tribute

A glimpse inside Chris Meloni's New York City home tells fans everything they need to know about the Law & Order: Organized Crime star.

Meloni's home can be summed up in one word: stunning. In a nearly 14-minute-long home tour video for Architectural Digest, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alum showed off everything from his bedroom — complete with 270-degree views of the NYC skyline — to his gym, kitchen, and more. His wife, Sherman Williams, was on hand to help with the tour. "She's always the brains behind the operation," Meloni said.

One of the highlights of the tour was something fans spotted in his home office: a framed piece of art that has a very special place in Meloni's heart.

"This is one of my most prized possessions — when SVU got spoofed by MAD Magazine," Meloni said, showing off a framed oversized comic strip.

The comic, drawn by famed American caricaturist Mort Drucker, was titled Lewd & Disorder: It's P.U., and featured exaggerated versions of Meloni's Elliot Stabler and Richard Belzer's John Munch — and Robocop, for some reason.

"I hate pedophiles," professes "Stabler" in the comic. "I won't be happy until every sicko-pervert in New York City is behind bars. Actually, I won't be happy then, either."

Drucker wrote for MAD for over five decades before passing away in 2020. As an avid fan of the satirical publication, Meloni revealed the two of them shared a sentimental moment before Drucker's death.

"In fact, I wrote Mort Drucker, and he wrote me back," Meloni revealed. "...I told him how I'd grown up on him and he was such an inspiration to me."

Ultimately, the artwork is a centerpiece of Meloni's home, and remains a remarkable tribute to one of the most iconic characters in Law & Order history.

Chris Meloni reveals the weirdest gift a fan has ever given him

Sherman Williams and Chris Meloni attend as Gucci & Amy Sacco Celebrate Bungalow Gucci In Honor Of The New Meatpacking Boutique on April 29, 2023. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gucci

During a 2024 interview with People, Meloni revealed the weirdest present he's ever gotten from a fan.

"A mug of my likeness in relief," Meloni confessed.

Now, let's clarify: Meloni is not referring to a mug with his face on it. It's much weirder than that.

Meloni specifically clarified this mug is "in relief," which is a sculpting technique "where figures or forms are carved or molded so that they project from a flat background."

In other words, the weirdest thing a fan has ever gifted the star is a mug-shaped piece of art with a three-dimensional Meloni face carved into it. Indeed, that's pretty strange.