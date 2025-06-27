Chris Meloni Helping His 3-Year-Old Son Ice Skate Will Make Your Heart Fully Melt

This throwback 2007 photo of the Law & Order: Organized Crime star and his son Dante is too cute.

This throwback moment of Christopher Meloni and his son is just precious.

Back in April 2007, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star and his then-3-year-old son Dante shared a father-son moment at New York City's famous Wollman Rink. Cameras captured the duo skating away on the ice, with Christopher holding Dante's hands to ensure the little guy doesn't fall. So sweet.

Little Dante looks just like his father in the cute photo. Dante is now 21 and is a mirror image of Christopher even still.

Christopher is a big fan of doing activities with his kids, whether it's jumping on a trampoline or, nowadays, going to raves (yes!). Fun is always on the agenda.

"I always knew I wanted kids, as did my wife," Christopher Meloni told People. (He and wife Sherman Williams also have a daughter, Sophia.) "My mother always used to say to me, 'I've learned so much from you kids,' and I didn't get it. Now I get it. One is more of an old soul. I never used that term until they came out of the womb and I looked in their eyes. I was like, 'Holy cow, look at you. You're here to teach me.' As well as the other one, who's a young soul. It's ever-evolving and a complete fulfillment of my life."

Christopher Meloni on his parenting style

Chris Meloni and Dante Amadeo Meloni attend Skating with the Stars at Wollman Rink on April 9, 2007. Photo: JOE CORRIGAN/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In a 2014 interview with USA Today, Christopher Meloni opened up about his parenting style.

"I think my kids would call me a little crazy," he said. "I'm very physical, very affectionate. I'm also very disciplined and focused on education. That's one thing that was instilled in me, one place in life where there's no compromise."

Never compromising on education was a value that rang true in both of his children. His daughter, Sophia, graduated from Wesleyan College in 2024.

During a visit to TODAY in fall 2023, Christopher revealed what it was like for him and Williams to drop Dante off at college for the first time, officially making them empty-nesters.

"You take the steps necessary, and everything is great, and then you get home and it feels like you hear the wind whistling through the hallways," he said before laughing. "Tumbleweeds. There's an emptiness. It's tough, I'm dealing with it right now. It's a real thing."