Chris Meloni Talks About Becoming a Dad While Playing Stabler in 2001 Interview

More than two decades ago, Law & Order legend Christopher Meloni sat down with TODAY anchor Al Roker for a candid interview about his role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and a life-changing milestone: becoming a first-time father.

The interview, which originally aired in May 2001 during SVU's early era, offered fans a glimpse at Meloni's growing career and even more importantly, the joys and nerves of welcoming his daughter, Sophia Meloni, to the world. Meloni had an action-packed year in 2001; not only was the SVU star stealing hearts as Detective Elliot Stabler while arresting criminals, but he was also garnering acclaim in the prison drama Oz as a dangerous convict. As Meloni navigated the professional thrills of playing characters on both sides of the prison bars, he was also celebrating a very exciting milestone in his personal life: the birth of his first child.

After taking on the role of "family man" Stabler in SVU, becoming a father was a game-changer for Meloni, who chatted about the milestone during his 2001 TODAY appearance. Watch the full nostalgia-inducing interview, below:

Chris Meloni said becoming a father was "very deep and special"

In the 2001 sit-down, Roker was eager to get into the nitty gritty of Meloni's role on SVU, which was only in its second season but already gaining momentum as one of the most gripping shows on TV. Roker soon shifted to Meloni's family life, asking the actor about becoming a first-time father in March 2001. Roker noted the interesting parallels between Meloni and Stabler: Stabler is hard-working man, and so is Meloni.

“You know, I'd say since having the baby — I play a family man on SVU, I have four kids on that show — and this is my first child. And boy, has it opened up a lot of things for me," Meloni revealed. "It's very deep and special."

When Roker asked if becoming a father had helped Meloni gain any new insight into playing Stabler on SVU, Meloni was keen to confirm that he couldn't have anticipated how fatherhood would change his perspective.

"Oh, very much so," Meloni nodded. "Which kind of shocked me, and in ways, upset me. Because you know, as an actor, you go, 'I can go anywhere, I can try different things.' And there's some things, you don't know until you know."

Chris Meloni "always knew" he wanted children

Nowadays, Meloni and his wife Sherman Williams are proud parents of two; their daughter, Sofia, and son, Dante, who joined the family in January 2004. Sophia graduated from Wesleyan College in 2024, while Dante headed to college in 2023. Meloni and his wife are empty-nesters, but relish any quality time with their kids, heading on several family vacations over the years. Meloni opened up about his parenting style in a 2014 interview with USA Today.

"I think my kids would call me a little crazy," Meloni teased. "I'm very physical, very affectionate. I'm also very disciplined and focused on education. That's one thing that was instilled in me, one place in life where there's no compromise."

In a 2022 People interview, Meloni talked about the "ever-evolving" joy of raising Dante and Sofia. "I always knew I wanted kids, as did my wife. My mother always used to say to me, 'I've learned so much from you kids,' and I didn't get it. Now I get it," Meloni explained. "One is more of an old soul. I never used that term until they came out of the womb and I looked in their eyes. I was like, 'Holy cow, look at you. You're here to teach me.' As well as the other one, who's a young soul. It's ever-evolving and a complete fulfillment of my life."