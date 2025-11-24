Chicago P.D.'s newlyweds were dressed to kill during a night out.

P.D.'s Marina Squerciati & Patrick John Flueger Are So Elegant Together on a Night Out

The stars of One Chicago clean up so nicely, don't they?

In a November 23 Instagram post, Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger showed off how good they look out of their cop uniforms. The stars recently attended a performance at the Lyric Opera of Chicago and were absolutely dressed to kill.

Squerciati looked stunning in a black cocktail dress, while Flueger took full advantage of the special night out by rocking a full on tuxedo. Their fits instantly reminded Chicago P.D. fans of the epic Season 12 finale that saw their characters, Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek, finally walk down the aisle after years of breakups, proposals, and general relationship chaos.

"A beautiful night at the Lyric Opera with my beautiful friends. GO SEE LIVE PERFORMANCES, IT IS WORTH IT !" Squerciati wrote in a caption. The stars were in good company, including Flueger's real-life girlfriend, Reem Amara, who once made a cameo in Chicago P.D.

Unsurprisingly, fans rushed to Squerciati's comments to gush over the One Chicago stars.

"You ALL look amazing," one person declared.

Squerciati has been keeping busy during the One Chicago winter hiatus. On November 17, the 41-year-old shared an Instagram carousel featuring photos from a recent Girls' Night Out, alongside many of her co-stars.

Sushi — and plenty of smiles — were shared by all. It was a real-life crossover event that every fan was jealous of!

When will new One Chicago episodes come back?

Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 7. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

It's official: the fall finales are behind us, and Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are all officially on hiatus for the time being. This means that your Wednesdays will be a little less Windy City-esque for now.

Don't worry, Chi-hards! It won't be long until Chicago's finest return to the small screen with new episodes. Mark your calendars: The hiatus ends and new episodes begin on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. All three One Chicago shows will return to their original airing schedule on that date.

Fortunately, just because you'll be without the most exciting drama series on television doesn't mean your Wednesday nights will be boring — NBC has an exciting lineup of holiday programming to ensure the One Chicago winter hiatus is as entertaining as possible.