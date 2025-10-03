Chicago P.D.'s Jason Beghe Just Made a Decision That May Be a Pretty Big Deal

This is not a drill, Chicago P.D. fans: Jason Beghe, the dynamite One Chicago star who has led the series as Sergeant Hank Voight since its 2014 debut, has officially joined Instagram.

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

That's right, Beghe is on the grid! For those who have followed his journey as the gravely-voiced leader of the Intelligence Unit since the start, Beghe's arrival on social media feels like a delightful surprise from the One Chicago veteran. At 65, Beghe might not seem like someone ready to dive into the world of Stories, mentions, and comments — but Beghe's taken to the app with finesse, announcing his arrival to the platform on September 30 with a heartwarming Instagram video.

"Hey, it's Jason Beghe, just doing a little video to prove it's me, saying hi," Beghe told fans. "I'll get into it a little bit more, but for now, I guess long story short is: I just want to say hello. I'm going to give it a try."

RELATED: Chicago P.D.'s Arienne Mandi Was "Blown Away" By This Kind Gesture From Jason Beghe

Jason Beghe visits NBC Studios in New York City on May 15, 2024. Photo: NBC

Beghe has already used the app to connect with fans far and wide, and for someone newer to the social media sphere, Beghe has already churned out several heartwarming posts.

Jason Beghe is already an Instagram professional

Ahead of Chicago P.D.'s October 1 premiere event, Beghe took to Instagram to share some thoughtful words for the Chihards who have led the series to become such a primetime staple over the years.

"Just rolled in, big day today," Beghe shared with fans. "Season 13 premiere tonight. It’s been — including Chicago Fire — 14 years, and I’m just grateful for everybody who watches. We’d be nowhere without you. I’m grateful for [series creator Dick Wolf] and NBC making the whole thing possible. And I'm grateful I'm grateful, I feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the world."

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 1. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Beghe then teased that the Season 13 premiere of P.D. was "pretty good" and shared that he hoped fans liked it. The post gained more than 13 thousand likes from P.D. fans ready to jump back into the Intelligence Unit action.

Beghe followed up that post with a throwback photo shared on October 2 of Voight from Season 1 of Chicago P.D. Oh, how the time flies! Don't miss Beghe in action by watching Season 13 of Chicago P.D. on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC, or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.