Meet the Full Cast of Chicago P.D. Season 13 and Their Newest Star (DETAILS)

From Jason Beghe's commanding presence as Hank Voight to fresh faces shaping up the precinct, the P.D. stars are bringing grit and tenacity to Season 13 of the NBC nail-biter. Whether you've been riding with Voight's unit since day one or you're just gearing up for the latest chapter of adrenaline-fueled episodes, the P.D. cast is the beating heart of the show. With bigger stakes and deeper drama on the horizon, Chihards can't wait to rejoin the Intelligence Unit beat.

Season 13's powerhouse ensemble is locked, loaded, and ready to deliver the chills with edge-of-your-seat action and gripping investigative twists that only the P.D. unit can offer. Check out Chicago P.D.'s Season 13 cast, below:

Jason Beghe as Sergeant Hank Voight

Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 4.

Hank Voight remains the complex heart of Chicago P.D., a leader who walks a thin line between right and wrong in an often-corrupt justice system. Season 13 picks up after the Intelligence Unit's disbandment and the fallout of Voight's decisions, tasking him with restoring trust within the CPD to get his team's badges back. Despite his dark past, Voight's tenacity knows no limits. With his impressive case closure rate, Voight is who you want on a case.

Beghe has played Voight since the show's 2014 premiere. His screen career spans decades, including early roles in the films Thelma & Louise, G.I. Jane, and Monkey Shines. Aside from his performances across the One Chicago franchise, Beghe has made guest appearances in series like 1st & Ten, Californication, Picket Fences, American Dreams, To Have & To Hold, and many more.

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek

Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) on Chicago P.D Season 12, Episode 14. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Flueger returns for Season 13 of P.D. as Ruzek, one of the Intelligence Unit's first and most ferocious officers. Fresh off his wedding with Burgess, he'll be tasked with finding balance in this new chapter while also working to get his groove back after the Intelligence Unit's hiatus.

Aside from his 14-season run as Ruzek, Flueger has built a varied portfolio, first gaining recognition in the sci-fi series The 4400, and later appearing in shows like SVU, CSI: Miami, Criminal Minds, and Warehouse 13. His film credits include The Princess Diaries, Brothers, Footloose (2011), and Kill Theory.

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) on Chicago P.D Season 12, Episode 9. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Kim Burgess is a core source of the Intelligence Unit's success. Brave, empathetic, and increasingly tested by the demands of her high-stakes gig, Burgess' pursuit of justice never quits. After Burgess's wedding to fellow Intelligence Unit member Adam Ruzek, fans are eager to check in on how married life is going for the long-running P.D. power couple.

Another P.D. O.G., some of Squerciati's other television credits include guest roles on Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Law & Order: SVU, The Good Wife, Gossip Girl, and Special Skills. Her filmography includes titles like Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, Frances Ha, and Marshall.

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater

Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 3. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Kevin Atwater has grown from street patrol officer to one of the unit's most reliable moral compasses, and we can't wait to see what clarity he brings the team in P.D. Season 13. As the squad evolves and takes on a new shape, Atwater remains steady as one of the Intelligence Unit's most loyal and skilled officers.

Hawkins has played Atwater since the show's premiere. His early acting credits include guest appearances in series like House of Payne, Detroit 1-8-7, Special Skills, and Underemployed. Hawkins also starred in films like The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, Hope Springs Eternal, and Canal Street.

Amy Morton as Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt

Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 2 "Retread". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Sgt. Trudy Platt is the certified backbone of the precinct, keeping order, offering motherly counsel, and never letting the team forget what makes the job matter. Whether Platt is throwing a barbed jab at one of the detectives or cleaning up one of their messes with panache, Platt has been a One Chicago icon since P.D.'s start, and fans can't wait to see what she gets up to in Season 13.

Aside from stealing the show on P.D., Morton boasts roles in films like Up in the Air, Rookie of the Year, and 88MM. She's made many television guest appearances as well, delivering dynamite performances in ER, Blue Bloods, Boss, and The Bear.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres

Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 21 "Open Casket". Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Dante Torres will continue to bring charming intensity, heart, and vulnerability to the Intelligence Unit in P.D. Season 14. From Torres's undercover work to his emotional journey outside of the precinct, Torres remains a fan favorite thanks to his infallible dedication and determination.

Before joining the P.D. cast in 2019, Aguilar made guest appearances in television series like Filthy Rich, Aloha Aha, and Social Norm. In 2023, he starred in the Netflix miniseries The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

Arienne Mandi as Eva Imani

Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 1 "Consequences". Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Eva Imani arrives in Season 13 of P.D. as a fresh addition to the Intelligence Unit, transferring to the new post from the CPD's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (via Entertainment Weekly). Her background promises plenty of tension as she joins a team recently fractured by CPD chaos.

Mandi's credits include starring in The Night Agent, In the Vault, and The L Word: Generation Q. She's also made dynamite guest appearances in series like NCIS, Hawaii Five-O, and NCIS: Los Angeles. Mandi's filmography includes Escape Artist, Break Even, and Tatami.

