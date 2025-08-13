Benjamin Levy Aguilar Is Back on Chicago P.D. with a Gorgeous Hair Change (PIC)

Chicago P.D. fan favorite Benjamin Levy Aguilar is rolling up to Season 13 looking like a new man.

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago P.D. on Wednesday, October 1 at 10/9c on NBC and Peacock.

Known on screen as Dante Torres from the Intelligence Unit, Aguilar has traded in his clean-shaven look for a bit of a transformation: longer hair and a mustache.

Aguilar's new look was revealed after his P.D. co-star Marina Squerciati shared an Instagram photo of the cast behind the scenes. In the photo, Aguilar poses with his Intelligence Unit colleagues, Patrick John Flueger and Season 13 newcomer Arienne Mandi, all beaming ear to ear while back on the P.D. set. Aguilar looks ready to kick criminal butt with his new facial hair and grown-out 'do!

RELATED: Inside Torres' Drastic Transformation on Chicago P.D.: "He’s Really Been Through It"

Aguilar's new look already has some fans buzzing. One P.D. fan commented, "Seeing Torres with hair threw me off!" (In a good way, no doubt!)

Benjamin Levy Aguilar talks Chicago P.D.: "It never gets old"

Aside from the buzz over Aguilar's lack of buzzcut, P.D. fans are thrilled to celebrate the arrival of Mandi's new Chicago P.D. character, Officer Eba Imani. Squerciati captioned the post, "ChiHards, welcome Officer Imani! She's awesome and fierce and wears cool shoes, and we like her a lot."

Aguilar has opened up about how much he enjoys diving into the many layers of Dante Torres, teling WTHR News, "I'm filled with gratitude. And there's always these moments of like, 'Oh my God.' Like, it never gets old for me, you know? I'm always so happy to be here, I truly am. But also, with time, I learned that this is a craft and that I have it in me to express things about my life and that I'm able to use my voice.”

It seems like the entire P.D. cast shares similar sentiments. "Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: We are a family," Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."

Could Aguilar's new hair and look be a hint at the emotional journey Torres will navigate in Season 13 of Chicago P.D.? Find out by watching the Season 13 premiere of Chicago P.D. on Wednesday, October 1, at 10/9c on NBC and Peacock.