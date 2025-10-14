Nick Gehlfuss Sang This at TV Girlfriend Torrey DeVitto's Real Wedding (EXCLUSIVE)

The two stars, who returned for Chicago Med Season 11 as beloved couple Halstead and Natalie, are close friends in real life.

After Torrey DeVitto and Nick Gehlfuss stole hearts as Dr. Natalie Manning and Dr. Will Halstead for years on Chicago Med, it's no surprise that Gehlfuss was there to help ring the wedding bells after Manning celebrated her 2024 wedding to Jared LaPine. DeVitto revealed to NBC Insider that Gehlfuss even performed during the big day.

DeVitto dished the juicy wedding ceremony details to NBC Insider amidst her recent return to Chicago Med in Season 11.

Natalie is back, and she's pregnant with Halstead's baby! During her chat, DeVitto revealed that not only was her "big sister" S. Epatha Merkerson one of the special guests in attendance at her wedding, but her longtime Med co-star Gehlfuss performed as DeVitto walked down the aisle.

"I'm really close with him and his wife," DeVitto tells us. "They actually sang the song for me while I walked down the aisle at my wedding. So we've definitely stayed in touch."

Nick Gehlfuss' performance at Torrey DeVitto's wedding

What was the song, you may ask? Gehlfuss and his wife, Lilian Matsuda, made DeVitto's big day extra special by performing "Out of the Blue" by Grant Knoche right before she swapped vows with LaPine. Gehlfuss has a knack for musical performance, and DeVitto was touched by his role in her ceremony.

"I just love that song so much. And so Nick and his wife sang, and Nick played the guitar," DeVitto recalled to NBC Insider. "They just sang a cappella with the guitar, and it was just really beautiful."

DeVitto and LaPine tied the knot in September 2024 in the garden at the Inisfree Estate in Pullman, Michigan, the NYT reported.

DeVitto added that she had specifically asked Gehlfuss and his wife to perform because Lilian was already one of her bridesmaids. DeVitto had eleven bridesmaids on her side, which included Gehlfuss' wife and Chicago P.D. star Marina Squerciati. Sounds like DeVitto's wedding was two steps away from being a certified One Chicago crossover episode.

"They were so thrilled to do it and put so much heart into it. It was just so lovely," DeVitto gushed. "We just wanted everything about our wedding to be really personal, so that was just another touch to make everything feel so lovely."

Fans got a sneak peek into DeVitto's wedding weekend in an Instagram carousel shared by her P.D. star bridemaid. Squerciati snapped some sweet pictures of DeVitto with Gehlfuss and Merkerson and other merry guests at the rehearsal dinner, giving Chihards plenty to feast on.

Reporting by Stephanie Gomulka.