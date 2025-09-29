Chicago Med's Season 10 Finale Shocked Fans With a Baby Daddy Cliffhanger

Chicago Med closed the curtains on Season 10 with the kind of heart-pounding twists and emotional gut-punches that keep One Chicago fans glued to their screens, and it's set the stage for an unforgettable Season 11.

How to Watch Watch the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, October 1 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Season 10 finale of Chicago Med delivered a whirlwind of breakups, shocking revelations, and deeply personal moments that had the Gaffney Emergency Department buzzing. After a season packed with high-stakes medical mayhem and life-changing surprises, the finale served up some jaw-dropping cliffhangers that left relationships and futures hanging in the balance.

RELATED: A First Look at This Season's One Chicago Reveals Baby-Daddy Drama and New Faces

From shocking heartbreaks to emotional personal breakthroughs, fans will want to catch up on the Season 10 finale of Med ahead of the next chapter of medical madness.

Sharon Goodwin and Dennis Washington broke up

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) was under a lot of pressure going into Med's Season 10 finale after she was forced by the hospital board to make brutal staffing changes due to budget cuts. After discovering her boyfriend, Gaffney Oncology Chief Dennis Washington (John Earl Jelks), was on the chopping block, she struggled to save his job, only able to offer a reduced title.

Goodwin and Washington's Gaffney-related argument — mixed with ongoing tensions in their relationship due to Washington not telling his daughter about dating Goodwin — led the pair to go their separate ways. Washington officially resigned from the hospital, but not before Goodwin made it clear that she deserved more respect than he had given her during their relationship.

Dr. Charles connected with his daughters after a tragic event

Robin Charles (Mekia Cox) and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) talking in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 21. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Season 10 of Chicago Med saw Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) confronting some hard truths about his family. After the death of Dr. Charles' mother sparks the return of both of his daughters, Robin (Mekia Cox) and Anna (Hannah Riley), in Season 10's penultimate episode, he learned that his youngest, Anna, had dropped out of college and seemed to be struggling. Before Charles could make much headway with Anna, she was wheeled in on a stretcher in Med's Season 10 finale after a brutal car accident.

After Robin revealed to her father that she suspected her sister drove into a tree deliberately, Charles struggled to reconcile his impact on Anna's mental health. After opening up to Anna about how it felt experiencing his own father's mental health battle and suicide, Dr. Charles connected with his daughter on a level she appreciated, deepening their bond. Anna tearfully confessed to her father that she had been depressed for a while and didn't feel she had options.

RELATED: Dr. Will Halstead Is Back on Chicago Med — and He Has a Brand New Look

Dr. Caitlin Lenox received a grim medical diagnosis

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Throughout Sarah Ramos' Season 10 introduction as Gaffney's E.D. Chief Dr. Caitlin Lenox, viewers learned that her mother passed away from an extremely rare prion disease, Gerstmann-Sträussler-Scheinker (GSS), a death that sparked her father's suicide. Knowing that the prion disease was genetic, Lenox and her brother decided to take a test to learn if they carried the same gene that tore their family apart as kids.

In Chicago Med's Season 10 finale, Lenox was elated to learn her brother didn't carry the gene. However, Lenox's biggest fear was actualized after she tested positive, meaning she may meet the same end as her mother. While Lenox chose to conceal her test results, viewers are poised to see how she navigates the newfound diagnosis in the coming season.

Hannah Asher grappled with how to handle her surprise pregnancy

Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) appears in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 8. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Perhaps the most jaw-dropping development from the Season 10 finale of Chicago Med was Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) struggling to navigate a surprise pregnancy. Hannah had spent a portion of the season trying to become a surrogate for her previously-estranged sister, Lizzie (Erin Anderson), who'd struggled with a grueling IVF process.

Throughout this journey, Hannah came to the realization that she wanted to become a mother someday. But after surrogate testing revealed she was already pregnant, Hannah had the difficult task of telling her sister she could no longer become a surrogate. Hannah's confrontation with her sister was a doozy, but many fans were left wondering the same question as Lizzie: Who is the father of Hannah's baby?

Hannah's sister asked whether or not Hannah's ex-boyfriend Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) knew, and Hannah said she hadn't told him. In the final moments of the episode, however, Hannah made an impromptu visit to her close friend, Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber), whom she had visited at home previously in Season 10.

"Hey, we need to talk," Hannah told him, giving viewers plenty to chew on as they await confirmation of the child's parentage in Season 11 of Chicago Med.

Chicago Med Season 11: Where to watch and stream episodes

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) appear in Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 5. Photo: James Washington/NBC

Don't miss the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Med by tuning in on Wednesday, October 1, at 8/7c on NBC for the return of One Chicago Wednesdays.

Chicago Med Season 11 kicks off the premiere event at 8/7c, followed by Season 14 of Chicago Fire at 9/8c, concluding with the Season 13 premiere of Chicago P.D. at 10/9c. All new One Chicago episodes are available to stream the day after they air on Peacock.