Chicago Med's Oliver Platt Looks So Handsome Linking Arms with Julia Roberts (PIC)

Chicago Med fans know Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, but his acting career spans decades. Some of his best-known movies include Working Girl, Indecent Proposal, Lake Placid, and Bicentennial Man. And he's had prominent roles on TV shows like The Bear and The Big C.

One of Platt's most interesting projects was Flatliners, a 1990 sci-fi drama about five medical students who undergo near-death experiences to learn what life is like beyond the grave. The movie was a box office success and had a stacked cast of '80s and '90s stars. It featured Kiefer Sutherland, Kevin Bacon, William Baldwin, and an obscure indie actress known as Julia Roberts. Ever heard of her?

We kid. Of course, Roberts was one of the it-girls of the late 20th century. By 1990, fans had fallen in love with her thanks to movies like Mystic Pizza and Steel Magnolias. And thanks to Flatliners, she and Platt became friends. In fact, Platt actually attended a Steel Magnolias event with Roberts back in 1989. He looked so handsome at the event with his black hair slicked back, wearing a suit with a quirky green tie. Roberts, meanwhile, was radiant in a black tuxedo dress and her hair styled curly.

Julia Roberts and Oliver Platt attend the Steel Magnolias New York City Benefit Premiere for the American Diabetes Association on November 9, 1989. Photo: S. Granitz/WireImage

The friends looked so happy hanging out, with photographers snapping them linking arms at one point. How can we get these two to reunite on Chicago Med?

Oliver Platt has played Dr. Daniel Charles on Chicago Med since Season 1

Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) on Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 12. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Platt is a veteran in the One Chicago universe at this point. "It has been a good fit," Platt told Channel Guide magazine about playing Dr. Charles. "It’s a privilege to be telling stories about mental health that hopefully de-stigmatize mental health issues, to an audience of around 10 million people a week, and that’s a really great thing. But aside from the public service aspect of it, they’re really interesting stories. If you’re on a show that could last for a while, you stay away from heavy exposition about the history of a character and reveal it through the seeds of the stories of their life."

Chicago Med returns this fall to NBC.