4 Beloved Chicago Med, Fire, & P.D. Stars Just Had a Cute Summer Reunion Hangout

Darren Barnet, Jocelyn Hudon, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, and Hanako Greensmith had a real-life One Chicago crossover moment on June 15 at the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival, posing for a cute red carpet photo together.

All three Chicagos were well represented at the event. (Barnet stars on Chicago Med, Hudon and Greensmith star on Chicago Fire, and Aguilar stars on Chicago P.D.)

Filming breaks won't stop these pals from hanging out— and dressing to kill while doing it. The Monte-Carlo Television Festival feels like a perfect time to put together a chic outfit, and all four actors excelled in that department.

It was a summer reunion for the ages. See the photo, below:

Darren Barnet, Jocelyn Hudon, Benjamin Levy Aguilar and Hanako Greensmith attend the "Wolf" Photocall during the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 15, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Aguilar kept fans up to date with an Instagram carousel from the event. From saying hello to fans at the meet-and-greet to posing for the cameras, it looks like the actor had a lovely time.

"What an unforgettable experience at the Monte Carlo Film Festival! It was amazing meeting so many of you. Thank you for the incredible support and love. More to come!" he captioned his post.

All three shows have become staples in the Dick Wolf universe, and the creator couldn't be more proud of how they've all grown.

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," Wolf said in a 2019 interview. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness [of the plots], we goof around the whole time," Patrick John Flueger (P.D.'s Adam Ruzek) told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."