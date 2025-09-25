Meet the Full Chicago Med Cast for Season 11 (DETAILS)

Mark your calendars, Chihards. Chicago Med is scrubbing in for another chapter of high-stakes drama: Season 11 premieres October 1 on NBC, and the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center team is ready for anything.

Fans can expect emotional twists, tough medical calls, and the life-or-death moments that keep Med fans coming back for more. Season 10 saw many Gaffney fan favorites at crossroads, from shocking breakups to unexpected pregnancies, viewers were led on an emotional rollercoaster. Gaffney's finest are the best at navigating twists and turns, but they'll be put to the ultimate test in Chicago Med Season 11. While the medical mayhem to hospital drama keeps viewers glued, many fans will agree that Med's vivid cast of characters is the beating heart of the series.

Here's a look at the doctors and staff who will be saving lives this season, plus, where you've seen them before.

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Sharon Goodwin remains the steady compass of Gaffney as Chief of Patient and Medical Services. In Season 11, we can expect Goodwin to navigate some hectic hospital politics which tend to collide with patient care, forcing her to make the toughest calls few else could make. When the going gets tough, Goodwin doesn't stand at the sidelines; she jumps in to help.

Merkerson is a TV icon and spent 17 seasons as Lt. Anita Van Buren on Law & Order. Aside from appearing across several Law & Order spin-offs, Merkerson earned critical acclaim for her Emmy-winning role in the TV movie Lackawanna Blues. She has also guest-starred in series like Here and Now, Deception, and Poker Face. Some of Merkerson's feature film credits include Jacob's Ladder, Lincoln, and Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) on Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 12. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

As Chief of Psychiatry at Gaffney, Dr. Charles guides both patients and colleagues through some of the toughest emotional challenges. As Gaffney's moral consciousness, Season 11 of Med will see Charles navigate new mental health crises and mentor his younger doctors with his hallmark compassion and wit.

Platt boasts a prolific portfolio across TV and film, some of his film highlights including Frost/Nixon, Bicentennial Man, Lake Placid, The Three Musketeers, and Flatliners. On television, he earned Emmy nominations for The West Wing, Hudd, and Nip/Tuck, and starred in Showtime's The Big C. Many may also recognize Platt for his other Windy City role in The Bear as Uncle Jimmy.

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer

Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) appears in Season 9 Episode 1 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Gaffney curmudgeon Dr. Dean Archer brings precision and sharp opinions to the Emergency Department, and Season 11 will find him balancing high-stakes procedures with some juicy workplace drama. Archer has evolved from a barbed grump to a relaxed buoy within the hurricane that is the E.D., and fans can't wait to see where his story heads next.

Weber became a household name as Brian Hackett in the sitcom Wings and has since built a versatile career across genres. Some of his television credits include 13 Reasons Why, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Ballers, NCIS: New Orleans, and a chilling role in The Shining miniseries.

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher

Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) appears in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 8. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

OB/GYN attending Dr. Hannah Asher enters Season 11 facing some personal revelations and complex medical cases that will test her resilience. Hannah learned she was pregnant in Season 10's penultimate episode, so all eyes are on her to see how she navigates this surprise pregnancy — and how she reveals the father of her child.

Schram first came to fame as Hannah Griffith in Veronica Mars and went on to star in the sci-fi series Falling Skies. She recurred on Once Upon a Time as Cinderella/Ashley Boyd and played significant roles in Life, Last Resort, Nashville, and Mad Men. Schram is also known for her numerous Hallmark Channel films, where she showcases her finesse for heartfelt romance and high-stakes drama.

Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley

Mitch Ripley (Luke mitchell) appears in Season 9 Episode 3 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Emergency physician Mitch Ripley continues to impress his colleagues with his quick thinking and cool composure, while his developing relationships at Gaffney are sure to add some emotional spice to Season 11. How will Ripley feel once he learns his ex-girlfriend Hannah is pregnant? Only time will tell!

Mitchell began his career in the Australian series Neighbours and Home and Away. In the states, he's known for his dynamite roles in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Lincoln Campbell, Blindspot, The Tomorrow People, and Big Sky. Mitchell also appeared in the sci-fi thriller The Code and the series H20: Just Add Water.

Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

As the reigning Chief of the Emergency Department, Lenox leads with both skill and no-nonsense determination, never afraid to make a tough call when others waver. After her Season 10 introduction shook up the Gaffney dynamic, viewers are looking forward to seeing her settle down at the Windy City unit as she faces a grim medical diagnosis of her own.

Ramos rose to fame as Haddie Braverman on NBC's Parenthood, later starring in series like The Catch, The Affair, City Girl, American Dreams, and NBC's Midnight Texas. Gaffney isn't the first place Ramos has crossed paths with Platt, either — Ramos also guest stars in the Chicago-based drama The Bear.

Darren Barnet as Dr. John Frost

Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Fellow Season 10 recruit Darren Barnet will return in Season 11 as the charming pediatric physician, Dr. John Frost. The Gaffney newbie boasts a warm bedside manner that makes him preternaturally great at his gig. Frost may be a newer addition to the unit, but he's already emerged as one of Gaffney's most passionate doctors as he advocates for children who may not feel comfortable expressing their medical needs.

Barnet shot to fame as heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Never Have I Ever, later starring in the feature-length romantic comedies Love Hard and Anyone But You. Barnett has appeared in series like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and NBC's This Is Us, and also provided voice credits to series like Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, Blue Eye Samurai, and Skull Island.

