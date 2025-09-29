The Surprises in Chicago Fire's Season 13 Finale That May Change Firehouse 51 For Good

The Season 13 finale of Chicago Fire was an emotional rollercoaster, and fans will want to make sure they're all caught up ahead of the return of NBC's One Chicago Wednesdays.

Fans can't wait to get an update from the Firehouse 51 heroes after a season defined by squad shake-ups, shocking heartbreaks, and blood-pumping rescues. Season 13 marked the arrival of new Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), who soon emerged as the squad's new anchor, but also ushered in the farewell of some cherished faces. From exciting life-changing decisions to heart-wrenching goodbyes, many Chicago Fire fan favorites were left at a crossroads during the Season 13 finale, and fans can't wait to see what happens in Season 14 of the NBC nail-biter.

Here's how Season 13 of Chicago Fire went out with a blaze, and what's hanging in the balance heading into next season.

Herrmann passed the Captain baton to Mouch

Randy McHolland (Christian Stolte) and Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appear on Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 2 "Call Me McHolland". Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

One of Season 13's biggest shake-ups at Firehouse 51 came from Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), who viewers watched contemplate the Chief exam throughout the season. Meanwhile, fellow veteran Mouch (Christian Stolte) finally decided to actualize his dreams of taking the Lieutenant exam. However, with limited officer posts, Mouch and Herrmann approached these milestones with concern: would Mouch be forced to transfer to a different firehouse?

Not if Herrmann had anything to say about it. Upon realizing he wasn't in any hurry to become a Chief, Herrmann made some tough calls for his longtime friend. After deciding that he'd served his time as Captain on Engine 51, Herrmann surrendered his rank, voluntarily handing over leadership to Mouch, who will step into the role in Season 14 of Chicago Fire.

Sam Carver accepted a new job across the country

Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) appears in Season 13 Episode 6 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Throughout Season 13 of Chicago Fire, the will-they-won't-they romance between Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) had viewers glued to their screens. However, after Carver confronted his ongoing battle against alcoholism, his journey toward sobriety forced him to prioritize his well-being. After realizing that he wouldn't have a stable foundation to rehabilitate in Chicago, Carver chose to start a fresh slate somewhere new, applying for and accepting a firefighter position in Denver.

Violet was devastated by the news, especially after coming clean about her true feelings for Carver amid their whirlwind on-again-off-again. Despite their next chapter, Carver visited Violet during his final day in Chicago to tell her he loved her, sealing the proclamation with a kiss. In Season 14 of Fire, viewers will check in on Violet after the heartbreak.

Stella revealed to Severide that she was pregnant

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appear in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 6. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Much of Season 13's drama was sparked by Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) making the exciting decision to start a family together. Severide was the one who brought up the idea of having a kid together, but Stella wavered due to the impact a pregnancy would have on her career as a firefighter. However, with time, Stella warmed up to the idea of adoption and starting a family together, so the couple was off to the adoption agency in hopes of being matched with a child.

Severide and Stella nearly adopted a baby, but after the mother decided to keep the child at the last moment, the couple began to lose some confidence. But just when Stella and Severide thought their dream of starting a family was dwindling, Stella gave Severide a surprise: A positive pregnancy test. In the closing moments of Chicago Fire's Season 13 finale, Severide and Stella celebrated the pregnancy with joy. Chihards can't wait to check in on the couple in the upcoming season.

The cast of Chicago Fire appears on Season 14 Episode 1 "Kicking Down Doors" Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

