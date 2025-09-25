What the Full Cast Looks Like for Chicago Fire Season 14 (DETAILS)

Firehouse 51 is rising from the ashes with an action-packed Season 14 premiere of Chicago Fire coming October 1 on NBC. And Chihards can't wait to catch up with the Windy City heroes.

After the emotional highs and jaw-dropping heartbreaks of Chicago Fire Season 13, viewers can expect some gripping drama in the series' next chapter. Some firefighters are starting families, some are making massive career moves, others are trying to find their footing at a new station amid squad shake-ups. Along the way, Season 14 promises adrenaline, heart, and more of the jaw-dropping rescues that have kept fans glued to their screens for over a decade.

Firehouse 51 isn't just a station — it's a family. Check out the first responders making their way to Season 14 of Chicago Fire, below:

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), Novak (Jocelyn Hudon), Sam Carver (Jake Lockett), Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Christopher Herrmann (David Eichenberg), and Tony (Anthony Ferraris) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney ) on Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Severide remains a central figure at Firehouse 51.rave, impulsive, and deeply driven, Severide is one of the station's most tenacious first responders. After him and Stella Kidd worked on starting a family last season, many Chihards are eager to check in on Severide now that he is officially a father-to-be.

Kinney has embodied Severide since Fire's 2012 premiere, stealing hearts as a One Chicago icon. Outside of the NBC nail-biter, Kinney's film credits include Zero Dark Thirty, The Other Woman, The Forest, and Here and Now. Some of his other television credits include Trauma, The Vampire Diaries, Shameless, and Castle.

Miranda Rae Mayo as Lieutenant Stella Kidd

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) appears in a scene from Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 19. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Mayo's Lt. Stella Kidd remains the fearless, loyal, and emotional anchor of Firehouse 51, with her devotion to her career tested in Season 14 of Fire amid her recent pregnancy. Kidd's commitment to Firehouse 51 is unparalleled, so viewers can't wait to see how Stella and Severide navigate some of the station shake-ups on the horizon.

Aside from playing Stella since 2016 on Chicago Fire, some of Mayo's other television credits include Blood & Oil, True Detective, Pretty Little Liars, Law & Order: Los Angeles, The Game, and Days of Our Lives. Her film credits include The Girl in the Photographs, Here She Comes, and Going Places.

Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal

Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Mulroney returns in Chicago Fire Season 14 as Firehouse 51's valiant leader, Chief Dom Pascal. Season 13 introduced the mysterious new commanding officer and saw him tested both professionally and personally after his family was hit by tragedy. Luckily, Pascal swiftly earned the respect of the firefighters, who fled to his side in his time of need.

Mulroney has built a long and varied career. His film work includes My Best Friend's Wedding, About Schmidt, Zodiac, Insidious: Chapter 3, Scream VI, August: Osage County, and many more notable features. On television, his credits include Shameless, New Girl, Pure Genius, Secret Invasion, The Hunting Wives, and recurring roles in several series.

David Eigenberg as Chief Christopher Herrmann

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appears in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 11. Photo: Adrian Burrows/NBC

Wise, steady, and morally grounded, Eigenberg's Herrmann returns in Chicago Fire Season 14 as one of Firehouse 51's most reliable heroes. After becoming a Chief last season, Herrmann will find himself facing leadership remixes this season, and we can't wait to see where Herrmann's journey in the CFD takes him next.

Eigenberg skyrocketed to fame as Steve Brady on Sex and the City, reprising the role in the films and recent spin-off And Just Like That... . Aside from appearing across the One Chicago universe, Eigenberg has delivered powerhouse guest performances in television series like Third Watch, Justified, Castle, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Joe Miñoso as Firefighter Joe Cruz

Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 9. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Joe Cruz brings both heart and grit to Firehouse 51 and will do it again in Season 14 of Chicago Fire. When he's not tackling a fiery blaze, he's often snuffing out fires around the station as everyone's dear friend. A grounding force on Fire, if the going gets tough, you can bet Cruz is already moving.

Aside from being a Firehouse 51 O.G. and appearing across all the One Chicago series, Miñoso has built a solid screen career. He's appeared in the television dramas Prison Break, Shameless, The Chicago Code, Boss, and Get Shorty.

Christian Stolte as Lieutenant Randall "Mouch" McHolland

Christian Stolte appears as Mouch in Season 2 Episode 17 of Chicago Fire Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Randall McHolland, belovedly called "Mouch," is a seasoned firefighter whose wit and wisdom have made him a cherished fixture at Firehouse 51. After passing the Lieutenant exam in Season 13 of Chicago Fire, viewers are eager to see how he navigates the CFD ladder in upcoming episodes.

Stolte has portrayed Mouch since the start of Chicago Fire, also making many One Chicago guest appearances during thrilling crossover episodes. Stolte's filmography includes roles in Law Abiding Citizen, Public Enemies, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. He has also guest-starred in television series like Prison Break, ER, The Beast, and The Playboy Club.

Hanako Greensmith as Paramedic Violet Mikami

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) on Chicago Fire Episode 1201. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Violet Mikami is Firehouse 51's dedicated lead paramedic whose compassion and drive make her an integral part of the station's success. After Violet faced heartbreak at the end of Season 13, fans are rooting for Violet's happiness as she turns a new page at the Windy City firehouse.

Greensmith joined Chicago Fire in Season 8, soon stealing hearts due to the dynamic relationships she brought to 51. Aside from taking on the role of Violet and taking the One Chicago universe by storm, Greensmith has appeared in series like Bull and FBI.

Jocelyn Hudon as Paramedic Lyla "Lizzie" Novak

Lizzie Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 9. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Lyla "Lizzie" Novak is a dedicated paramedic who joined Violet in Season 12 of Chicago Fire, stealing hearts with her bubbly personality and infallible empathy. Her strong work ethic and commitment to patients soon made her a trusted team member, and she'll continue to grow within the firehouse in Season 14 as her relationships deepen.

Before hopping aboard Chicago Fire, Hudon made her mark in several Hallmark films, also appearing in the features Pixels, Sniper: Rogue Mission, and The Fall. Hudon boasts several television guest appearances, including NBC's The Irrational, Dave, 9-1-1, The Order, and The Strain.

Brandon Larracuente as Firefighter Sal Vasquez

Sal Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente) appears on Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 1 "Kicking Down Doors". Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Season 14 of Chicago Fire welcomes Larracuente's Sal Vasquez, a new firefighter working with the Firehouse 51 crew in the upcoming season. After some recent shake-ups among the Squad, Vasquez will be tasked with earning the trust of his fellow firefighters, which is never a simple task for someone first meeting the 51 family.

Larracuente is known for his roles in 13 Reasons Why, Party of Five, The Good Doctor, and Bloodline. He recently guest-starred in NBC's St. Denis Medical and On Call.

