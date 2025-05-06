Here's When the Chicago Fire, P.D., & Med Season Finales Will Air on NBC

Severide and Kidd Each Tell Boden What Happened at the House Fire | Chicago Fire | NBC

One Chicago Wednesdays have been firing on all cylinders ahead of each series' finale episodes.

One Chicago Wednesdays for the 2024-2025 season will end with a bang on NBC. After three new seasons full of action-packed episodes, the finales for Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med will all air in May 2025.

In Chicago Fire's universe, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) have gotten some exciting baby news in Season 13, while the dedicated doctors and nurses at Gaffney on Chicago Med have been put through the wringer throughout Season 10. And in between fighting the Windy City's most sinister and harrowing cases, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) will finally tie the knot in Season 12's Chicago P.D. finale. And just like One Chicago's fans, Squerciati said she's "stupidly excited" for their TV wedding.

Below is everything you need to know to watch the One Chicago finales in May 2025 on NBC.

When does the Chicago Fire Season 13 finale air? Season 13’s finale episode of Chicago Fire will air on Wednesday, May 21 at 9/8c on NBC.

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney ) on Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

When does the Chicago P.D. Season 12 finale air? Chicago P.D.’s Season 12 finale will air on Wednesday, May 21 at 10/9c on NBC.

Toya Turner as Kiana Cook and Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 9. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

When does the Chicago Med Season 10 finale air? The finale episode for Chicago Med Season 10 airs on Wednesday, May 21 at 8/7c on NBC.

Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) on Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 12. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

How to watch the finales for Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med

Tune in on Wednesday, May 21 to catch all three One Chicago finale episodes on NBC. Find the full list of air times, below:

Chicago Med at 8/7c

Chicago Fire at 9/8c

Chicago P.D. at 10/9c

All three finale episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Will Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med return for new seasons? Yes! All three One Chicago series will return with brand new seasons in fall 2025. Ahead of the action-packed finales, NBC announced in May 2025 that Chicago Fire Season 14, Chicago P.D. Season 13, and Chicago Med Season 11 are all officially in the works and will begin airing later this year.

Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 20; Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 19; Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 14. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC; Peter Gordon/NBC; Lori Allen/NBC

Not only is this exciting news for Chi-Hards, but One Chicago’s cast and crew will continue to be a close-knit bunch. In a November 2024 interview with NBC Insider, David Eigenberg, Chicago Fire’s Christopher Herrmann, said there’s really never a dull moment on set. “We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show,” Eigenberg said. “That’s why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set.”

And when fan-favorites have left but get to return for a sweet reunion, it’s always exciting. Eamonn Walker, Chicago Fire’s Chief Wallace Boden (whose Season 12 exit as a series regular shook One Chicago's devoted fanbase), told NBC Insider in April 2025 that returning to Firehouse 51 in Season 13, Episode 18 ("Post Mortem") was “very emotional.”

“It was amazing. I had a wonderful time. I had missed everybody. They had missed me. And so the coming together was very emotional,” Walker said, going on to describe his Chicago Fire cast-mates as “family.”

“It’s my family. It's my extended family,” he added. “Getting them back in my life and being able to laugh and joke and work and connect was everything that my inner being had been missing in the time I'd been away. And it was like a jolt to my spirit. I was very, very happy to be back, and I would have to say that the welcoming was amazing, too. They welcomed me home.”