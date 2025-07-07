Chicago Fire Alum Jake Lockett Elopes with a Dreamy Wedding by a Hawaiian Waterfall

The One Chicago fan favorite got married in an intimate ceremony in June.

Mel B isn't the only NBC star to tie the knot recently.

Over the July weekend, Chicago Fire alum Jake Lockett shared some news he had been able to keep under wraps for a few weeks: He's a newly married man! In a super-sweet Instagram post, Lockett shared a gorgeous photo of himself and his bride, dancer and actress Dominique Domingo, embracing during their wedding day in June.

"6/18/25 ♾️," Lockett simply captioned.

The couple officially eloped in a small, intimate ceremony with their parents at Kalihiwai Falls, a breathtaking waterfall located on the north shore of Kauai, Hawaii.

In a July 3 People interview, the happy couple pulled back the curtain for fans curious about their under-the-radar nuptials.

Lockett, who portrayed Sam Carver through Season 13 of Chicago Fire, may have manifested his eventual marriage. The star confessed to the outlet that he wrote a song for his future wife after hiking to a waterfall in Yellowstone National Park three months before the couple first met at a commercial audition.

"I hiked a mountain to the base of the waterfall and while listening to music, ended up writing a song about the woman I'd someday meet. The one I'd fall in love with," Lockett revealed. "The song was asking her to stay true and be patient for me. So, being able to get married by a waterfall was full circle for me."

Their tropical destination wedding was a must for the Lockett and Domingo, who wanted a simple wedding that would allow their love to take center stage.

"The theme was about letting nature take the lead," Domingo said. "There was no need for added décor because Mother Nature handled it all. We wanted the vibe to be serene, intimate and peaceful and that's exactly what it was. There is something special and healing about the energy of the island. The smell of the air, being immersed in the lush greenery everywhere you go and, of course, the water."

Their parents — who met for the first time during the wedding — being the only attendees was an intentional touch.

"We both felt like anything bigger than our immediate family wouldn't allow us to focus on each other as much on our day," Lockett explained. "So, keeping it small and simple was imperative."

Former Chicago Fire co-stars Daniel Kyri and Dermot Mulroney both offered their well wished in the 40-year-old's Instagram comments.

"Woooooooooooo!!!! Congrats," wrote Kyri.

"Congratulations Jake and Do - Love, Chief," Mulroney said.

Jake Lockett confirms his Chicago Fire departure

Carver (Jake Lockett) and Randy Mouch McHolland (Christian Stolte) appear in a scene from Chicago Fire, Season 11 Episode 18. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC via Getty Images

On April 28, Lockett confirmed rumors that Season 13 would wrap up his character's story on Chicago Fire. The 40-year-old said goodbye to the One Chicago family in an emotional Instagram post.

"While I don't exactly know what the future looks like, I do know that it won't be exactly what it was and I am going to miss the hell out of that," he captioned. "So much pride in this journey. It's been an honor bringing Sam to life and to every one of you, thank you for the love and support over the past three years."