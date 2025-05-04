Chicago Fire's Best Friendships That Showcase the Camaraderie of Firehouse 51

Severide and Kidd Each Tell Boden What Happened at the House Fire | Chicago Fire | NBC

From drinks at Molly's to hectic mayday calls, the friendships forged on Chicago Fire are the soul of the show.

​For 13 seasons and counting, Chicago Fire has kept fans on the edge of their seats with explosive rescues and intense drama. Still, the true fuel to the show's chokehold on fans isn't the adrenaline-pumping action but the relationships forged within the walls of Firehouse 51.

At its core, Chicago Fire is about chosen family; the Windy City first responders who risk their lives daily are also laughing together, crying together, and supporting each other in ways no one but a fellow firefighter can understand. Chicago Fire's many friendships make the stories pack a stronger punch, and over the years, we've seen some deep connections forged in fire, trauma, and loyalty. Whether it's a fiery rescue downtown or a quiet night of beers at Molly's, the camaraderie of Chicago Fire has always been the heartbeat of the NBC nail-biter.

The Chicago Fire crew are for more than coworkers — they're brothers and sisters in arms who never fail to go above and beyond to help their 51 friends. Here are some of the most beloved Chicago Fire friendships that have lit up the One Chicago universe.

Matt Casey and Kelly Severide

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) appear in Season 9 Episode 5 of Chicago Fire Photo: NBC

Now, this legendary duo is the pinnacle of brotherhood. Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) started the series with mutual respect, and soon their bond deepened into one of the most solid friendships of the series. Casey and Severide certainly had their differences, but the firefighters could rely on each other to have their back when the going got tough. From their post-shift cigar chats to their expert collaboration during rescue calls, Severide and Casey were two peas in a pod.

Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) appear in Season 12 Episode 6 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Following Casey's relocation to Oregon, the friends remained close — Casey returned to Chicago to stand as Severide's Best Man at his wedding, and Severide returned the favor a couple years later. Their wives, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) are super tight, as well!

Mouch McHolland and Chris Herrmann

Randy McHolland (Christian Stolte) and Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appear on Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 2 "Call Me McHolland". Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Mouch McHolland (Christian Stolte) and Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) are the veteran firefighters at Firehouse 51, taking on the role of wise-cracking uncles with their steel-tight bond. Mouch and Herrmann's friendship was thickened by decades of shared service to the CFD, and they continue to steal hearts with their hilarious banter, gripes about Windy City bureaucracy, and old-school wisdom.

Herrmann and Mouch may bicker like an old married couple, but they've proven time and time again that they'll stand by each other through anything.

Leslie Shay and Kelly Severide

Leslie Shay (Lauren German) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in Chicago Fire Season 1, Episode 24. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Before tragedy struck, Leslie Shay (Lauren German) and Severide shared one of the most iconic and heartwarming friendships on Chicago Fire. As roommates and confidantes, they understood each other better than most, a grand example of platonic love. Shay was one of the few people who could challenge Severide and get to him when he was spiraling, and Severide always showed up for Shay, whether after a rough breakup or during a call. After Shay's heartwrenching death in Season 3, the grief shattered Severide. Shay's death left a hole in Firehouse 51's heart, but her legacy lived on through Severide's enduring loyalty to her memory.

Brian "Otis" Zvonecek and Joe Cruz

Brian "Otis" Zvonecek (Yuri Sardarov) and Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) in Chicago Fire Season 7, Episode 22. Photo: Adrian Burrows/NBC

In earlier seasons of Chicago Fire, Brian "Otis" Zvonecek (Yuri Sardarov) and Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) stole the show. Cruz and Otis were roommates, best friends, and a grand comedic relief around the firehouse, but their friendship went much deeper than laughs. That's partially why Otis' death in Season 8 shattered viewers — watching Cruz grieve that loss was one of the show's most heartbreaking moments. But even in Otis' absence, Cruz continues to honor his dear friend and has kept his spirit alive around Firehouse 51.

Chris Herrmann and Darren Ritter

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) appear in a scene from Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 19. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Herrmann and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) share one of the most beloved 51 friendships, boasting big Odd Couple energy. Mouch and Herrmann took Ritter under their wing upon his Season 7 introduction on Chicago Fire. Soon, Herrmann became much more than a superior officer as Ritter's mentor and trusted confidant. Their dynamic bridges generations; Herrmann's old-school, gruff demeanor is often softened by Ritter's composed, spry lifestyle. Meanwhile, Herrmann grounds Ritter.

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) appear in a scene from Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 19. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Despite their many differences, Ritter and Herrmann have formed a genuine bond built on mutual respect and trust. Whether Herrmann has a question about some new app on his phone or Ritter needs career guidance, these firefighters will always be tight.

Darren Ritter, Violet Mikami, and Blake Gallo

Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri), Violet (Hanako Greensmith), and Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) appear in Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 1 "Mayday". Photo: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Among the newer generation at Firehouse 51, Ritter, Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), and Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) formed a Three Musketeers bond that Chi-Hards couldn't get enough of. The friendship, defined by Violet's competitiveness, Ritter's sarcasm, and Gallo's do-good nature, was the launching pad for dozens of entertaining storylines. The trio even launched their own beer-brewing side hustle! Gallo may have left the Windy City in Season 12, but Violet and Ritter remain tight after tearfully wishing their friend well.

Violet Mikami and Lizzie Novak

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Violet's bond with Lyla "Lizzie" Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) is one of Chicago Fire's newest and most promising friendships. As two charming and bright paramedics in high-pressure roles, Lizzie and Violet quickly developed a steel-tight rapport built on trust, wit, and vulnerability. Chi-Hards love that Lizzie and Violet have found someone they can confide in, and we can't wait to see where their friendship heads from here.

Capp and Tony

Randy Flagler as Capp and real life firefighter Anthony Ferraris as Tony in Chicago Fire. Photo: Adrian S. Burrows Sr/NBC

Capp (Randy Flagler) and Tony (real-life firefighter Anthony Ferraris) may not always be front and center on Chicago Fire, but their enduring presence and hilarious chemistry have made them undeniable fan-favorites. As the Statler and Waldorf of Firehouse 51, Capp and Tony bring a dry, deadpan humor to the firehouse that always steals the show. Whether the firefighters are trading snarky one-liners or silently reacting to the workplace drama, Capp and Tony are the kings of lollygagging and always deliver the chuckles. It's hard to imagine Squad 3 without them.

