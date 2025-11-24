Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The original anchor of "Weekend Update" left after just a season and a half in 1976.

Chevy Chase Says Leaving SNL When He Did Was a "Mistake"

50 years ago, Chevy Chase helped launch Saturday Night Live and became the first ever anchor of "Weekend Update."

He also became the first Not Ready for Prime Time Player to leave the show, appearing in his final episode on October 30, 1976. Bill Murray was hired midseason to replace him, and Jane Curtin took over as "Update" anchor, but Chase's impact on SNL has never been forgotten.

The comedian went on to have a hugely successful film career with comedy franchises like National Lampoon's Vacation and Fletch. But in the trailer for a new documentary, Chase admits he has some regrets.

"It was a mistake to leave SNL," he says in a clip from I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not, a film directed by Marina Zenovich that explores the man behind his public persona.

Chevy Chase was SNL's first "Weekend Update" anchor

Chase was one of the original Not Ready for Primetime Players with Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, and Jane Curtin, back when the show was called NBC's Saturday Night. He was the first person ever to say, "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!" While Update anchors rarely appear in sketches now, Chase showed up frequently.

His famous impression of President Gerald Ford usually involved a lot of falling over, and he played the recurring Jaws-inspired character Land Shark — a shark who attacked people by knocking on their doors and pretending to be other, more harmless visitors, like plummers and "candygrams."

Why Chevy Chase left SNL in 1976

Chase has since returned to host SNL nine times between 1978 and 1997, and attended SNL50 celebrations in February, 2025. He also appeared on Morning Joe ahead of the event and told Willie Geist, "I miss it. I shouldn't have left."

Geist asked why he left so quickly into the show's tenure, and Chase said he did it all for love.

"I was stricken with a girl from LA that I met and, in fact, married, but for only a couple of years," he explained, referring to then-girlfriend Jacqueline Carlin, who he married in LA a couple of months after leaving SNL. "But it was strange. I missed it right away, and I still miss it. I love that show. I love being with Lorne and the cast."

Chase married wife Jayni Luke in 1982, and now has three daughters and a lengthy, successful career behind him.

"I don't think a lot of people have the happiness I have," he says in the documentary trailer. "I'm who I am, and I like who I am."

