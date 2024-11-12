Chase Goehring's Super Fast-Singing "Hurt" Audition on AGT Is Flabbergasting

For 19 unforgettable seasons, America's Got Talent has given countless jaw-dropping Acts a platform to entertain viewers in ways never seen before. From ventriloquists to comedians (and every performer in between), each Season of AGT entertains like no other show on television.

Of course, some Acts have shocked us more than others — like Chase Goehring, who became an overnight viral sensation with his genre-bending musical performance back in Season 12! He performed an original song, "Hurt," and shocked the viewers and Judges with the vocal direction his Audition took. Let's all experience his surprising (and memorable) Act once more, shall we? Watch, below.

What started as a catchy acoustic pop song quickly turned into an alt-hip-hop banger — complete with an infectious chorus that had the audience clapping their hands in unison. Seriously, how did Goehring manage to sing that quickly? The entire performance was Ed Sheeran-meets-Twenty One Pilots — and just astounding.

Goehring's performance gave him tons of momentum in the competition. "Hurt" garnered him four yeses from the Judges, and fans went along for a rollercoaster ride as the talented singer/songwriter made it all the way to the Finals — where, unfortunately, he was eliminated.

Still, the gravity of that first Audition moment wasn't lost on Goehring.

"Thank you so much AGT for this opportunity! And thank you to everyone that's already rooting for me, I can't begin to explain how much that means to me.❤️," Goehring commented on the video back in 2017.

AGT's Chase Goehring explains his unique musical style

Chase Goehring on America's Got Talent Season 12 Episode 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Goehring's unique songwriting style helped him stand out in the AGT competition — and it still helps him stand out in an increasingly crowded music scene today. Back in 2016, he was asked about his decision not to bound himself by genre restrictions.

"Since I am currently an independent artist, I'm basically the boss when it comes to what my music sounds like," he explained to Local Wolves. "I have to experiment and grow on my own, and that may sound like it makes things easy, but it can be the opposite at times. I believe if you blend well with a record label, they can help bring out your unique sound and maximize it with the knowledge and experience they have."

"Most of the songs I write have nothing to do with my personal life so this can be hard at times," he said. "The majority of my songs are just stories that I made up, so I try to feel what the protagonist in the story is feeling and convey that to the audience when I sing."