How Does Charlie’s Human Lie Detector Work in Poker Face? The Ability, Explained
Natasha Lyonne's character has a killer instinct, but it has limitations.
It’s almost time for Season 2 of Rian Johnson’s comedy crime drama, Poker Face. The series stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a casino worker who accidentally gets herself entangled in the deadly world of organized crime.
When Charlie gets framed for the murder of the casino owner’s son Sterling Frost Jr. (Adrien Brody) in Season 1, she hits the road. While Charlie hops from town to town and state to state, she encounters and helps solve various mysteries with the help of an uncanny ability: Charlie can tell when someone is lying.
The first season ran for 10 episodes on Peacock and ends with Charlie clearing her name. Unfortunately for Charlie (but fortunate for the viewers who want more episodes), she jumps out of the proverbial frying pan just in time to fall right into the fire. Season 2 of Poker Face premieres May 8, 2025, on Peacock.
How does Charlie Cale detect lies on Poker Face?
On Poker Face, each episode drops Charlie in the middle of a new town and a new deadly mystery. She can solve them because, for reasons which aren’t totally clear, Charlie knows when people are lying.
Her ability isn’t perfect and there are limitations. Charlie’s lie-detecting talents work over video but she needs to see the person doing the lying. If the person doing the talking doesn’t know they’re lying, Charlie won’t be any the wiser. It’s less that Charlie can suss out the actual truth and more that she’s really good at reading people.
“We had to define this really clearly for ourselves and the rules that we landed are, she can tell if someone says something out loud that they know is an intentional lie,” Rian Johnson told Variety.
If a person tells her something untrue, but they believe it to be true, Charlie will believe them. By contrast, if a person says something true, but they think it’s a lie, her alarm bells start screaming. It’s all about whether the person speaking to Charlie is telling her the trust as they understand it, or not.
In the first season, there were no exceptions to the rule. If Charlie witnessed a person lying, she detected it every time, but that might change in Season 2. “The one thing that we’ve thought about, but have not done this season [season 1], but we might do down the line, is some version of a person who’s like kryptonite to her. Someone she can’t read at all and she’s conscious of the fact that she can’t,” Johnson said.
Can people actually detect lies like in Poker Face?
In general, people aren’t very good at detecting lies. A 2006 meta-analysis (when scientists gather the data from many prior studies and analyze it together) featuring nearly 25,000 participants found that people correctly identified the truth 61 percent of the time and correctly identified lies only 47 percent of the time, for an average accuracy of 54 percent.
The study also found that people appear more deceptive when they are motivated to be believed. As a result, motivated truth-tellers (people with skin in the game) are more likely to be suspected as liars.
These conclusions hold true both in the lab and in real-world situations. When watching videos of actual criminal investigations, people were still only able to accurately guess who was lying about half the time. People can be trained to better detect lies, but not in the intuitive way Charlie experiences.
Studies have shown that lying takes up more mental resources than telling the truth, so you can potentially get someone to slip up during interrogation by complicating your questions. Employing these techniques, like asking a person to recount their story backward, increases accuracy of lie detection to about 60 percent. Training helps, but not that much.
Catch season 1 of Poker Face, streaming now on Peacock, in advance of the season 2 premiere on May 8, 2025.