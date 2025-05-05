How Does Charlie’s Human Lie Detector Work in Poker Face? The Ability, Explained

How does Charlie Cale detect lies on Poker Face?

On Poker Face, each episode drops Charlie in the middle of a new town and a new deadly mystery. She can solve them because, for reasons which aren’t totally clear, Charlie knows when people are lying.

Her ability isn’t perfect and there are limitations. Charlie’s lie-detecting talents work over video but she needs to see the person doing the lying. If the person doing the talking doesn’t know they’re lying, Charlie won’t be any the wiser. It’s less that Charlie can suss out the actual truth and more that she’s really good at reading people.

“We had to define this really clearly for ourselves and the rules that we landed are, she can tell if someone says something out loud that they know is an intentional lie,” Rian Johnson told Variety.

If a person tells her something untrue, but they believe it to be true, Charlie will believe them. By contrast, if a person says something true, but they think it’s a lie, her alarm bells start screaming. It’s all about whether the person speaking to Charlie is telling her the trust as they understand it, or not.

In the first season, there were no exceptions to the rule. If Charlie witnessed a person lying, she detected it every time, but that might change in Season 2. “The one thing that we’ve thought about, but have not done this season [season 1], but we might do down the line, is some version of a person who’s like kryptonite to her. Someone she can’t read at all and she’s conscious of the fact that she can’t,” Johnson said.