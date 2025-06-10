Charity Lockhart's Insane Whistle Tone Singing The Beatles May Have Changed Her Life

The mother of two's dynamic vocals earned her a Golden Buzzer during the third round of Auditions.

From the moment 49-year-old Charity Lockhart hit the stage for her Audition on America's Got Talent, the Judges could tell that she was something special.

She joked that she had two small kids at home, barely into their 20s, and revealed that after a divorce, the family briefly lived in their car while Lockhart performed in bars and clubs. It was money from a singing competition that got them their first apartment. Now, she dreams of one day winning a Grammy. Immediately, everyone was rooting for her.

But though she clearly had a nice voice singing "Somewhere Over The Rainbow," it just wasn't connecting, and Simon Cowell stopped Lockhart, telling her that he liked her and asking if she had another song. Clearly nervous, she thought for a moment, then pulled out a more mature tune by The Beatles. It more than did the trick.

Her range, her passion, her tone and her sheer magic shone through, and Mel B. was so moved that she stood up and hit the Golden Buzzer, sending Lockhart straight through to the Live Shows.

Charity Lockhart appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 3 "Auditions" . Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

This is Mel B.'s second Golden Buzzer of the season. She used her first (beating Sofía Vergara to the punch) on the Messoudi Brothers.

"Oh, I know instantly," she told NBC Insider of her Golden Buzzer sense. "Both my Golden Buzzers, I knew. And I'm like, 'Nobody on the desk knows that I'm gonna buzz?' I even went to everybody else to see what they thought. I played it well, because I was like, 'Yessss, it's mine!'"

What song did Charity Lockhart sing on AGT?

For her second song, Lockhart performed "Golden Slumbers," a Beatles song written by Paul McCartney for the band's album Abbey Road. It takes its lyrics from a lullaby poem written in 1603 and is typically performed with "Carry That Weight," which directly followed it on the album.

It's a straightforward, slightly melancholic and very melodic song about sleep and home, nostalgia and longing. With her soaring voice that managed to reach a whistle tone, the highest register we can hear, Lockhart is one step closer to that Grammy dream coming true and changing her life forever!