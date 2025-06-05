Chadwick Boseman Schooled a Black Panther Fan in SNL's "Wakanda Forever" Sketch

The late actor played a fan of the film, who had thoughts on Pete Davidson's use of the Wakanda salute.

Before his untimely death from cancer in 2020, celebrated actor Chadwick Boseman made Marvel history with his wildly popular portrayal of superhero Black Panther. And on April 7, 2018, his Saturday Night Live episode skewered a niche aspect of the fan response to the Ryan Coogler-directed blockbuster hit. In "Wakanda Forever," Boseman played one of several filmgoers who had some conflicted feelings about who gets to do the iconic Wakanda salute.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

"Man, the third time seeing Black Panther and it just gets better every time," a man (Chris Redd) raves as he and his friend (Leslie Jones) leave the movie theater.

"Like a fine Black wine with abs," Jones' character agrees.

"Everybody in the movie has abs! The rhinos had abs," Redd jokes. The two cross their arms in an "X" formation to do the fictional African country's salute as Jones declares, "I know I would be in Wakanda forever."

Then a fellow fan (Pete Davidson) eagerly rushes over to chat.

Related: Watch the Three-Hour SNL50 Anniversary Special on NBC Sunday, June 8

Chadwick Boseman explained the meaning of "Wakanda Forever" in SNL's sketch

Pronouncing the film "hella dope," and the best movie of 2018, Davidson's character does his own "Wakanda Forever" salute, adding a strange, straight-armed body roll move at the end.

"I don't...I don't like that," Redd's character tells him. While they share and appreciate his enthusiasm, Jones's character admits that "something about watching you do that doesn't sit right with me."

That goes double when another fan (Beck Bennett) overhears their conversation, immediately mispronounces "Wakanda," and does his own variation on the salute. Redd tries to explain that while he loves that they loved Black Panther, adopting the salute feels like "indigestion, but racially?"

Leslie Jones, Chadwick Boseman, and Chris Redd during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 43, Episode 17 on April 7, 2018. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Then, a man who Redd's character deems a "woke-ass brother in the know" strolls up. That would be Chadwick Boseman. After watching Davidson and Bennett's salutes, he weighs in with some excellent — and educational — points before dipping into conspiracy.

Finally, the five reach a hilarious agreement, and there's one last funny reveal at the sketch's end.

RELATED: SNL's "Black Widow" Rom-Com Finds Scarlett Johansson Wooed By Ultron & The Hulk

Chadwick Boseman's Saturday Night Live episode included a "Black Jeopardy" sketch and Cardi B's pregnancy reveal

Boseman's SNL episode was one for the books, and not just because it was the sole appearance on the show during his too-short career. After a cold open starring Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump, the night included a "Black Jeopardy!" installment featuring Boseman as his Black Panther character, T'Challa, who struggles to make sense of the counterintuitive game show..

Musical Guest Cardi B also had a huge night, revealing that she was pregnant with her first child, Kulture, during her performance of "Be Careful." She also starred with Season 43 cast member Aidy Bryant in the hilarious pretape "Aidy B and Cardi B."

RELATED: Janet Jackson Revived Her “Good Times” Role in This SNL Sketch with Maya Rudolph