The OG Coach of The Voice will be tasked with making some big decisions.

CeeLo Green Returns to The Voice in 2026 in an Exciting New Role (DETAILS)

CeeLo Green is making his return to The Voice in a totally new role when Season 29 premieres on NBC in spring 2026.

The OG Coach of The Voice has certainly been missed but will soon reunite with many of his former colleagues. The "Forget You" singer first made his debut in Season 1 with Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine, who described the first Coaches lineup as a "punk rock band" in an interview with NBC Insider. "It used to just be kind of crazy," Levine laughed. "We were like the [Rolling] Stones or something. It was like chaos. CeeLo had a bird. We were like a punk rock band. It was wild thinking back on it; it was so out of control."

While Green won't be returning as a full-time Coach for Season 29, he'll be tasked with a whole new set of responsibilities during a key round of The Voice. Read on for all the details.

How CeeLo Green will return to The Voice in a new role in Season 29

In spring 2026, The Voice will be introducing several exciting updates. Not only will Green be making his long-awaited return, but Season 29 will feature three Coaches, and they're all heavy-hitters: Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. Dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions, next year's season will be the first one in the show's history comprised of veteran Coaches who've all won the competition before.

From the Blind Auditions to the Finale, each round of The Voice Season 29 will introduce a new element. And during the Knockouts, Green will be making some major decisions.

In the revamped Knockouts round for The Voice Season 29, each Coach will bring back two Artists from their past teams to compete in an In-Season All-Star Competition. During this special episode, the all-star Artists will participate in head-to-head sing-offs against each other and Green will determine the winner. The Coach with the most sing-off wins is guaranteed to enter the Finale with two Artists.

When was CeeLo Green on The Voice? Green served as a Coach on The Voice for the show's first three seasons and returned to the iconic red chair in Season 5. The legendary musician and record producer has also made a number of special appearances and visits to The Voice set as an Advisor through the years.

The Voice Season 28 premieres in fall 2025 on NBC

Before Green reunites with Clarkson, Levine, and Legend next year, an all-new season of The Voice is just around the corner, premiering on NBC in fall 2025.

The Voice Season 28 Coaches have been revealed as Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Niall Horan. The Happy's Place star has previously been a Coach with Snoop, Horan, and Bublé on past seasons and told Seth Meyers during a May 2025 appearance on Late Night that they're a "nice” group of folks. “We’re nice people,” McEntire said. “We encourage. We lift up.”