The Australian actress proves she has the range in this hilarious Tonight Show game.

Cate Blanchett Should Win an Oscar for This "Emotional Interview" with Jimmy Fallon

Cate Blanchett has the range.

The two-time Academy Award winning Australian actress has demonstrated her impressive skills on stage and screen. And you might say she was presented with one of her toughest roles yet when had an "Emotional Interview" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

No, Blanchett didn't break down and cry, or get super vulnerable on late night TV. "Emotional Interview" is a game where Blanchett and Host Jimmy Fallon constantly switched up their convo while experiencing different feelings.

The Borderlands actress flexed her talent during a January 23, 2017 visit with Fallon, who explained the rules at the outset.

"We're going to have a normal conversation with each other — except every so often, we're going to hear this ding sound and when we hear that we'll be given an emotion or situation that we have to act out as we keep talking," Fallon explains to Blanchett, demonstrating the "ding" that would cue their scene changes.

Cate Blanchett and Jimmy Fallon hilariously improvise as exes who hate each other

The first prompt was "Exes who just ran into each other." After a few attempts to be nice, Blanchett expertly let her disdain slip out when she asked Fallon, "Have you had some work done?"

"Not as much as you," Fallon shot back.

The next "ding" had them giving bad advice, which began with Fallon telling the Carol star to try getting Botox on just one side of her face first. Then it was time for them to try out some new laughs in conversation, leading Blanchett to throw her head back in a snorting fit.

Another "ding" had them injecting too many metaphors into their exchange, before becoming two people who "have literally nothing in common."

The next prompt was the most ridiculous of all, in which Fallon had to be a person who thinks Blanchett's first name is not Cate, but "Carrot."

"Must have been tough growing up with your name," The Tonight Show Host hinted, as Blanchett gave him a confused look. "Did they ever try to shove you into a snowman or something?"

The master improvisers ended the "Emotional Interview" not with a specific emotion, but by shouting to each other at top volume.

Yelling? Anyone who's seen Tár knows Blanchett is more than capable of nailing that.

Watch Cate Blanchett's "Emotional Interview" above, and watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.