Breaking Down the Full Cast of The Celebrity Traitors UK (DETAILS)

The Celebrity Traitors UK has taken Europe by storm, and now it’s time for American audiences to get in on the action.

The spinoff will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, November 20, with all eight episodes immediately available, so unless you’ve managed to snag Thursday preview tickets to Wicked: For Good, we can’t think of a better way to spend your evening than binging The Celebrity Traitors.

Twenty of the UK’s most well-known celebrities and personalities are set to play the game. Keep reading to get a sense of what each player will bring to the table.

Alan Carr

The 49-year-old comedian will bring his unique comedy stylings to The Celebrity Traitors. Alan Carr will attempt to add a Traitors victory to his already impressive list of accolades that includes a BBC New Comedian of the Year award.

Cat Burns

Cat Burns, a British singer-songwriter, burst onto the music scene in 2020 thanks to her hit single, “Go.” As one of the youngest contestants on The Celebrity Traitors (she’s only 25 years old) she’ll look to make an impact early and often.

Celia Imrie

If you’ve watched any of the Bridget Jones films, you’ll immediately recognize Celia Imrie. The 73-year-old British actress is one of the most accomplished stars of her generation.

Charlotte Church

There may not be a more well-rounded competitor than 39-year-old Charlotte Church. Equal parts pop singer, activist, and television personality, she has the skillset to be one of the most memorable Faithfuls — or Traitors — in history.

Clare Balding

Currently a broadcast journalist for networks like BBC Sport and Channel 4, 54-year-old Clare Balding will undoubtedly be a force to be reckoned with.

David Olusoga

Could David Olusoga be the most intelligent player in The Traitors history? The 55-year-old British-Nigerian historian spends his time teaching Public History as a professor at the University of Manchester.

Joe Marler

The tough-as-nails former England rugby star now spends his days podcasting, but that doesn’t mean 35-year-old Joe Marler has lost his mean streak — and that makes him a dangerous contestant.

Joe Wilkinson

Move over, Alan Carr. There’s another comedian in the cast of The Celebrity Traitors. 50-year-old Joe Wilkinson has been one of England’s most prominent stand-up comics since the mid-2000s.

Jonathan Ross

65-year-old Jonathan Ross has been a British television mainstay for more than three decades, hosting talk shows like The Jonathan Ross Show — who knows what kind of dirt he can dig up on his fellow competitors?

Kate Garraway

58-year-old Kate Garraway has been one of England’s most prominent broadcast journalists for years while also moonlighting as an actress in films like Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.

Lucy Beaumont

As one of the UK’s most popular female comedians, 42-year-old Lucy Beaumont will look to prove that the boys don’t have to have all the fun as she looks to capture The Celebrity Traitors’ £100,000 grand prize for a charity of her choice.

Mark Bonnar

Although American viewers may not recognize him, UK fans love longtime actor Mark Bonnar. The 56-year-old has made his mark on countless films and television series across the pond throughout his career.

Nick Mohammed

Fans of Ted Lasso, rejoice: Nick Mohammed is part of The Celebrity Traitors cast! The 45-year-old quick-witted comedian and actor is sure to be a fan-favorite in the eyes of Peacock viewers.

Niko Omilana

Niko Omilana attends the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Joe Maher/WireImage

As the second-youngest player competing on The Celebrity Traitors, 27-year-old Niko Omilana will attempt to parlay his social media fame into a winning formula on one of the toughest reality competition shows ever.

Paloma Faith

The talented 44-year-old singer-songwriter is best known for her debut 2009 studio album, Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful? (We’ll give Paloma Faith extra credit if she can somehow turn that album title into her catchphrase on the show.)

Ruth Codd

The scene-stealing 29-year-old is a rising star in the entertainment world. Ruth Codd has starred in Netflix series like The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Stephen Fry

Fans may not know the name of Stephen Fry, but chances are you recognize the iconic English actor’s face. The 68-year-old began his career as a sketch comic before carving out a successful acting career.

Tameka Empson

Tameka Empson attends the British Soap awards at Hackney Town Hall on May 31, 2025 in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The 48-year-old actor and comedian has an extensive resume, from hidden camera comedy to soap operas, making Tameka Empson one of the early favorites to win it all in The Celebrity Traitors.

Tom Daley

31-year-old Tom Daley parlayed a successful Olympic diving career (he was Great Britain’s youngest-ever Olympic diver at age 14) into becoming one of YouTube’s most recognizable personalities.