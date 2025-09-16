Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Long before Ben Affleck became a spokesperson, his brother paid tribute to the famous New England chain.

Move Over, Ben: Casey Affleck Starred in the Realest Dunkin' Commercial Ever on SNL

Sure, Ben Affleck's currently starring in a high-profile ad campaign for Dunkin', but his brother (sort of) did it first.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

When Casey Affleck hosted Saturday Night Live on December 17, 2016, he paid tribute to his Boston roots by starring in "Dunkin Donuts," a parody ad for the New England-born favorite. The ad starts out like a real one might, featuring "actual customers" sharing what they love about the chain: Season 42 cast member Vanessa Bayer plays a woman who loves her Peppermint Dunkaccino, while Aidy Bryant plays a postal worker who orders ahead on the app. Alex Moffat is a businessman buying stocking stuffers along with his coffee. And then there's Donny (Affleck), the most authentic patron of all.

"You wanna talk real customers? Kid, that's me," Donny says, with one hand out the door so he can be "outside" smoking his cigarette. "I'm the mayor of Dunkin. This is the face of Dunkin Donuts right here." Virtually anyone who grew up in the northeast can confirm his claim.

"Grab a cruller, have an extra-large, three Parliaments, take a big dump," Affleck's character continues. "That's kinda the routine."

Donny, who of course has a shattered iPhone screen, antagonizes the staff, covers the "Do" in donuts (the sketch predates the brand's removal of "Donuts" from its name in 2018). He tussles with his buddy Dewey (Mikey Day), and muses, "The best part of my day is when I'm at Dunkin."

RELATED: Ben Affleck Sings As a 40-Something Valedictorian in SNL's High School Musical Parody

Casey Affleck played a classic New England Dunkin Donuts customer

According to comments on Saturday Night Live's YouTube video, fans found Affleck's portrayal beyond accurate.

"If you go to any Dunks in MA and that guy isn't there, chances are you are that guy," wrote one commenter.

Another called the sketch "the most Massachusetts thing ever committed to film," while someone else declared it a "public service announcement for anyone that doesn't know Boston."

"This is basically a 2-minute documentary about my father," joked another.

RELATED: Saturday Night Live's Season 51 Premiere Date and Details: Everything We Know

Ben Affleck stars in real Dunkin' commercials

The Affleck family is no stranger to promoting Dunkin'. Casey Affleck's ad may not have been real, but his brother Ben Affleck is a legitimate spokesperson for the company. He's starred in multiple real Dunkin' ads, including a brand new spot that adds a new Affleck to the mix: reality star Jen Affleck (no relation, despite initial claims by Jen Affleck that her husband Zac's family claimed the actor was their cousin).

In a spot that debuted in September 2025, Jen appears alongside Ben to roast her husband's alleged cousin. You can watch the parody ad and the real one to decide which one more accurately represents your experience in a Dunkin'.

Stream sketches from every episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock.