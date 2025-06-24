Love Island USA's New Casa Amor Rules, Explained: "Everyone Gets a Second Chance"

Ariana Madix said to think of the Love Island USA shake-up as "starting from scratch."

Whether the Islanders are voting off one of their own or going all-in for a wild challenge, Love Island USA has been packed with dramatic twists and turns throughout Season 7. And as the girls grabbed their monogrammed white luggage for a week at Casa Amor while the boys hang back at the villa with a group of new bombshells, Ariana Madix revealed that this season is introducing some totally unexpected changes.

Spoilers for Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 19 are ahead.

During the June 23 episode of Love Island USA, Chelley, Huda, Olandria, Cierra, Amaya, Iris, and Andreina quietly snuck off to Casa Amor as the boys were blindfolded with noise-cancelling headphones on, waiting for a kissing contest to begin. After the guys found out they had actually been judging the kisses of five new bombshells they'd never met before, Ariana revealed that the girls were also off meeting new boys and there would be some big changes to Casa Amor week.

Love Island USA Season 7's Casa Amor week, explained

"This year, we're doing Casa Amor very differently. You all are officially single Islanders again," Ariana announced during Episode 19. "Just like going back to Day 1. For the first time ever, you'll be in a new couple for the entire time the girls are in Casa Amor. The same goes for the girls, they will all couple up, too, with the new boys."

"Think of it as starting from scratch. Brand new couples, brand new relationships, and everyone gets a second chance at love," she continued. "Because when everyone returns to the villa — yes, everyone will be returning this year — there will be some very big decisions to make for all of you."

The new bombshells also got to choose who they wanted to couple up with based on the chemistry they felt during their respective kissing challenges. But there was not an even number of bombshells and Islanders, which left one boy and one girl single at the start of Casa Amor week. The pressure was on for them to find a new connection ASAP.

"As you know, it's never good to be single on Love Island and time is ticking," Ariana said, adding that the single Islanders had "24 hours to lock in a new connection or risk being dumped from the island."

As for the new couples, Ariana encouraged them to really get to know each other. "It's time to forget what you had before and really commit to trying out these new connections," she said. "You never know where they might lead."

Who are the new Casa Amor couples? After the new bombshells chose which Islander they'd like to couple up with, there are officially 11 new couples for Casa Amor week. Chelley and Chris

Olandria and Zak

Cierra and Elan

Iris and Zac

Huda and JD

Andreina and Bryan

Ace and Vanna

Taylor and Coco

Austin and Jaden

Nic and Clarke

Pepe and Gracyn TJ and Amaya remained single.

