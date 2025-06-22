Love Island USA's Casa Amor Is Finally Here! What You Need to Know

Get ready for some fresh fireworks — Love Island's most infamous twist is back. Casa Amor week officially kicks off on Monday, June 23, and it promises to test the strongest bonds in the villa.

Season 7 is heating up, but just as two hot bombshells arrived in the Villa, Host Ariana Madix is throwing the couples the biggest curveball yet. The island is never in shortage of twists and turns, but anticipation always peaks as the islanders navigate Casa Amor, the dramatic and nerve-wracking chapter of the season designed to test the couples' allegiances.

Islanders will again be split up as new temptations are introduced, and loyalties are put under a microscope. Gulp.

Many strong couples have broken up after their time in Casa Amor, while other lovers emerge stronger than ever. But how will the Season 7 islanders handle the shake-up as a new lineup of bombshells make their way to the villa?

Iris Kendall on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 13. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

All about Casa Amor on Love Island USA The Casa Amor portion of each season of Love Island begins with a secret text that sets the islanders on edge, signaling either the guys or girls to leave the main villa for a second location, Casa Amor. Which group makes the move varies from season to season, while their partners remain behind, creating an atmosphere ripe for drama and heated conversation. While the couples bid farewell to their original partners, they don't have much time to fret; a new group of bombshells take residence to make sure no one's too lonely.

Casa Amor leads to a recoupling that's the ultimate loyalty test

Casa Amor begs the question: What will your paramour do when surrounded by new temptations? The infamous twist is all about partying, good vibes, and most importantly, striking up connections with six new islanders. Casa Amor takes the loyalty test to the next level because these new bombshells never fail to come in hot. How strong are existing bonds, and what potential do these new relationships hold?

After being separated from their original couples for four intense days, the returning islanders return to the villa to face a gut-wrenching decision: Stay loyal to their partner or recouple with someone new that they met during Casa Amor week. And the romantic tension doesn't end there.

Thomas John “TJ” Palma, Megan Thee Stallion, and Andreina Santos appear on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 15. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Traditionally, both partners must choose each other to remain together. If one switches and the other doesn't reciprocate, heartbreak ensues — and singletons are put at risk of being dumped.

How to watch Love Island Season 7's Casa Amor episodes

As the drama reaches a fever pitch in Season 7, fans won't want to miss how these swap-ups reshape the dynamics in the villa. Don't miss the Casa Amor chaos by watching Love Island USA Season 7. New episodes air daily, except Wednesday, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, with new episodes of Love Island Aftersun dropping on Saturdays.