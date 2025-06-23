Meet the 11 Casa Amor Bombshells of Love Island USA Season 7! (PICS)
It's Casa week, which means the Season 7 Islanders will face their biggest relationship tests yet.
It's that special time of year again! Casa Amor has arrived in Fiji and so have the bombshells.
One of Love Island USA's most infamous twists is back, designed to test every Islander and their respective couples. And according to Host Ariana Madix, it's set to be the most dramatic yet.
“I have been told there will be more twists and turns to Casa than ever before,” she said of Season 7 during June 21's Love Island: Aftersun. “They are going to start it very differently, getting the girls out, something they’ve never done before.”
Beginning Monday, July 23 and lasting through the week, the girls and guys will be split up: One group will remain in the original Villa, while the other will be sent to Casa Amor, a separate Villa where they'll meet, live with, and get to know a brand new crop of singles of the opposite sex. They'll have no clue about what's going on in the other house — unless production decides to send them a sneak peek, that is.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Screams, Crashes Out to Love Island USA's Shock Dumping (SPOILER)
By the end of the week, each Islander must decide if they want to remain with the person they were originally coupled up with, or give a new connection a chance and recouple, putting their hearts on the line and risking their former partner's safety. As for single Islanders, they have less pressure going into Casa Amor since they're not in a couple.
Speaking of, let's recap current relationship statuses pre-Casa:
- Chelley & Ace
- Cierra & Nic
- Olandria & Taylor
- Amaya & Austin
- Huda - Single
- Andreina - Single
- Iris - Single
- Pepe - Single
If past seasons have proved anything, it's that Casa Amor can shake even the strongest pairings (we're looking at you Serena and Kordell) leading to truly unexpected twists, turns, and fights on the docks. In the end, it helps the entire cast find what they're looking for: love on Love Island.
Below, find the 11 sexy new single Islanders (six boys and five girls), charged with being the bombshells of all bombshells and doing their big ones in Casa.
The Casa Girls
Savanna "Vanna" Einerson
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Age: 21
Star Sign: Cancer
Instagram: @vannaeinerson
TikTok: @vannaeinerson
Jaden Duggar
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Age: 25
Star Sign: Virgo
Instagram: @jadenashleyd
TikTok: @jadenashleyd
Clarke Carraway
Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina
Star Sign: Capricorn
Instagram: @clarke.y
Gracyn Blackmore
Hometown: Bristol, Virginia
Age: 25
Star Sign: Saggittarius
Instagram: @gracynblackmore
TikTok: @gracynblackmore
Courtney "Coco" Watson
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Age: 24
Star Sign: Cancer
Instagram: @0h.thatscortt
TikTok: @0h.thatscortt
RELATED: Paige DeSorbo Reveals What Happened to Her on Love Island USA: "I Pass Out"
The Casa Boys
Chris Seeley
Hometown: Fresno, California
Age: 27
Star Sign: Aries
instagram: @chrisseeley_4
TikTok: @chefbeeley1
Elan Bibas
Hometown: Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada
Instagram: @elan.bibas
TikTok: @embibas
JD Dodard
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Age: 23
Instagram: @jddodard
TikTok: @jddodard
Bryan Arenales
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Instagram: @brizzzworks
TikTok: @brizzzworks
Zak Srakaew
Hometown: Roi Et, Thailand; Manchester, U.K.
Age: 30
Star Sign: Sagittarius
Instagram: @zakyeah
TikTok: @zakyeah
Zac Woodworth
Hometown: Portland, Utah
Age: 26
Star Sign: Taurus
Instagram: @zacwoodworth
TikTok: @zactaylorr