Meet the 11 Casa Amor Bombshells of Love Island USA Season 7! (PICS)

It's that special time of year again! Casa Amor has arrived in Fiji and so have the bombshells.

One of Love Island USA's most infamous twists is back, designed to test every Islander and their respective couples. And according to Host Ariana Madix, it's set to be the most dramatic yet.

“I have been told there will be more twists and turns to Casa than ever before,” she said of Season 7 during June 21's Love Island: Aftersun. “They are going to start it very differently, getting the girls out, something they’ve never done before.”

Beginning Monday, July 23 and lasting through the week, the girls and guys will be split up: One group will remain in the original Villa, while the other will be sent to Casa Amor, a separate Villa where they'll meet, live with, and get to know a brand new crop of singles of the opposite sex. They'll have no clue about what's going on in the other house — unless production decides to send them a sneak peek, that is.

By the end of the week, each Islander must decide if they want to remain with the person they were originally coupled up with, or give a new connection a chance and recouple, putting their hearts on the line and risking their former partner's safety. As for single Islanders, they have less pressure going into Casa Amor since they're not in a couple.

Speaking of, let's recap current relationship statuses pre-Casa:

Chelley & Ace

Cierra & Nic

Olandria & Taylor

Amaya & Austin

Huda - Single

Andreina - Single

Iris - Single

Pepe - Single

If past seasons have proved anything, it's that Casa Amor can shake even the strongest pairings (we're looking at you Serena and Kordell) leading to truly unexpected twists, turns, and fights on the docks. In the end, it helps the entire cast find what they're looking for: love on Love Island.

Vanna, JD, Coco, and Zak appear on Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: Peacock

Below, find the 11 sexy new single Islanders (six boys and five girls), charged with being the bombshells of all bombshells and doing their big ones in Casa.

The Casa Girls

Savanna "Vanna" Einerson

Vanna appears on Love Island USA Season 7 as a Casa Amor bombshell. Photo: Peacock

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Age: 21

Star Sign: Cancer

Instagram: @vannaeinerson

TikTok: @vannaeinerson

Jaden Duggar

Jaden appears on Love Island USA Season 7 as a Casa Amor bombshell. Photo: Peacock

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Age: 25

Star Sign: Virgo

Instagram: @jadenashleyd

TikTok: @jadenashleyd

Clarke Carraway

Clarke appears on Love Island USA Season 7 as a Casa Amor bombshell. Photo: Peacock

Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina

Star Sign: Capricorn

Instagram: @clarke.y

Gracyn Blackmore

Gracyn appears on Love Island USA Season 7 as a Casa Amor bombshell. Photo: Peacock

Hometown: Bristol, Virginia

Age: 25

Star Sign: Saggittarius

Instagram: @gracynblackmore

TikTok: @gracynblackmore

Courtney "Coco" Watson

Coco appears on Love Island USA Season 7 as a Casa Amor bombshell. Photo: Peacock

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Age: 24

Star Sign: Cancer

Instagram: @0h.thatscortt

TikTok: @0h.thatscortt

The Casa Boys

Chris Seeley

Chris appears on Love Island USA Season 7 as a Casa Amor bombshell. Photo: Peacock

Hometown: Fresno, California

Age: 27

Star Sign: Aries

instagram: @chrisseeley_4

TikTok: @chefbeeley1

Elan Bibas

Elan appears on Love Island USA Season 7 as a Casa Amor bombshell. Photo: Peacock

Hometown: Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada

Instagram: @elan.bibas

TikTok: @embibas

JD Dodard

JD appears on Love Island USA Season 7 as a Casa Amor bombshell. Photo: Peacock

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Age: 23

Instagram: @jddodard

TikTok: @jddodard

Bryan Arenales

Bryan appears on Love Island USA Season 7 as a Casa Amor bombshell. Photo: Peacock

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Instagram: @brizzzworks

TikTok: @brizzzworks

Zak Srakaew

Zak appears on Love Island USA Season 7 as a Casa Amor bombshell. Photo: Peacock

Hometown: Roi Et, Thailand; Manchester, U.K.

Age: 30

Star Sign: Sagittarius

Instagram: @zakyeah

TikTok: @zakyeah

Zac Woodworth

Zac appears on Love Island USA Season 7 as a Casa Amor bombshell. Photo: Peacock

Hometown: Portland, Utah

Age: 26

Star Sign: Taurus

Instagram: @zacwoodworth

TikTok: @zactaylorr