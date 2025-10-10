Carson Daly's Gorgeous Wife & Lookalike Son Join Him for World Mental Health Day (PIC)

The Voice star and his family were dressed to the nines in New York City.

Carson Daly celebrated World Mental Health Day alongside his beautiful family.

On October 9, the longtime TODAY contributor and Voice host attended Project Healthy Minds' gala in New York City with his wife, Siri, and his oldest son, Jackson. Daly has a seat on Project Healthy Minds' board of directors and has long advocated for the importance of mental health.

Daly, Siri, and Jackson were all smiles as they posed for a photo that the star shared in an October 10 Instagram carousel, and they all looked amazing in their formal best.

"Great night at our @projecthealthyminds gala in NYC thanks to all those who support the work of raising awareness for #MentalHealth So many awesome friends & family showed up," Daly wrote. "Enjoy #worldmentalhealthday & remember it's ok to not be ok! 🙏🏼"

16-year-old Jackson is looking more and more like his dad every day! (How long until Daly begins training him to be his eventual successor on The Voice?)

The teen is no stranger to attending big events with his famous dad. The two memorably shared a father-son bonding moment at the 2024 MTV VMAs and never pass up an opportunity to spend time together.

Carson Daly opens up about his mental health journey

In a memorable 2018 moment on TODAY, Daly revealed that he suffers from generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), opening the door for more honest discussion around the stigma that sometimes follows mental health.

"On The Voice, when I'm live on Monday nights, most of the time, my right hand is in my right pocket, and I'm literally gripping onto the flesh of my thigh because I'm waiting for a high-panic moment to pass," he told USA Today in 2023.

Ultimately, Daly wants to spread awareness to fans — and reminds everyone that just because he's a celebrity, that doesn't mean he doesn't suffer from bouts of anxiety.

"You may know me from MTV or as a celebrity or whatever you think of me," he continued. "You may think my life's perfect. I've got kids. I always look happy on TV or when you watch me on The Voice. But that's just not how it works. It's not like that."

