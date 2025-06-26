Carson Daly's Kids Are Still in School & His Wife Is So Mad, She Sang About It

Brandy and Monica on Ariana Grande's Remix, Teasing New Music and The Boy Is Mine Tour (Extended)

Nobody's looking forward to the end of the school year more than Carson Daly's wife, Siri Daly.

As luck would have it, Siri and Carson's kids — Jackson, 16; Etta, 12; London, 10; and Goldie, 5 — are still in school amidst the ever-rising temperatures of summer. That doesn't feel right to Siri, and in a hilarious and all-too-relatable social media video, she took it upon herself to sit in her car and come up with a song about the situation.

The first half of the tune has Siri singing about wishing she was at the beach, a sentiment that surely rings true for all parents whose kids are still attending school in June. (Many children finish school by the end of May, but that can't be said for Carson Daly's kids!)

"My kids are still in school, and it's July next week," Siri sang. "It's 100 degrees and you're probably at the beach, but my kids are still in school."

"I'm still making lunches and I want to punch the lunchbox in the face, but it doesn't have a face," she continued singing. "Because my kids are still in school, and I'm over it and I'm over being over it... and I'm going crazy."

Siri may be "going crazy," but she's got a knack for singing. Who knows? Maybe her husband can pull a few strings the next time The Voice holds Blind Auditions.

(And hopefully, Carson Daly's family will be at the beach soon enough.)

Carson Daly on his parenting philosophy

Jackson Daly and Carson Daly attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In an October 2024 People interview, the TODAY star spoke openly about his parenting strategy. Daly believes that teaching his four children the importance of taking care of your mental health is just as important as looking after your physical health.

"Their whole lives, they know two types [of health], there's physical health and mental health," he explained. "If you hurt your wrist at school, you go to the doctor. And if you're feeling sad and you really don't know why or if there's something going on in your mind, you're having a hard time grappling with, you talk to somebody about that too."

For Daly, the key to an open line of communication has always been simple: He speaks to his kids as if they are his peers.

"I've always talked to them like they were 30 years old," Daly said.