Carson Daly Got His Start As Jimmy Kimmel's Intern?! "It's a Crazy Story..."

Carson Daly owes a lot to late night host Jimmy Kimmel, whose show returns on September 23 after a brief suspension.

Long before Daly nabbed his own long-running talk show, Last Call, and became current host of The Voice as well as an anchor on TODAY, he was just a boy on vacation who had a chance encounter with a cool older kid.

"Our family vacationed in Maui when I was like 8 years old, and he was graduating from high school," he told Seth Meyers on Late Night in February 2020. "We're Catholic, and he was with his Catholic high school. We met and became friends."

Years later, their paths crossed again when Kimmel was a young radio host at California's KCMJ.

"Long story short, when I dropped out of college and moved out to Palm Springs to try and play professional golf, I re-met with Jimmy when I was 18 and he was about 24," Daly explained. "He's like, 'Here, just come be my intern, I'll sign your papers, you can just get up early.'"

"I ended up falling in love with radio, and we ended up working together," Daly said of Kimmel. "I sort of owe everything I have to him."

Jimmy Kimmel was one of the first guests on Last Call with Carson Daly

Both men spent the early 1990s hosting various radio shows before finding permanent TV work in 1997. Kimmel co-hosted Win Ben Stein's Money with Ben Stein, while Daly became a full-time VJ on MTV. He started hosting Total Request Live in 1998, then launched Last Call with Carson Daly in 2002. Kimmel, then the host of The Man Show, was a guest on his sixth episode.

The two told the story of their friendship slightly differently back then.

"I was 12 years old when I met our first guest and believe it or not, he actually entertained the idea, at that point, of becoming a priest," Daly said. "Sixteen years later, here he sits before me...Please welcome the Skipper to my Gilligan and my best man at my wedding that never happened, Jimmy Kimmel."

"This is very weird," Kimmel said.

"This is a man that is easily responsible for my entire career," Daly continued.

Kimmel joked that it was his idea for Daly to drop out of college to join him at the "little tiny radio station in Palm Springs," and that he recommends that for anyone watching.

Daly remembered that Kimmel used to "make my life a living hell," which the Jimmy Kimmel Live Host confirmed.

"You were 18. You had to be taught some lessons," Kimmel said. "We dressed you up a few times."

Jimmy Kimmel and Carson Daly remain friends today

Jimmy Kimmel Live! premiered in 2003, and both Daly and Kimmel's careers continued to grow.

The Voice debuted in 2011 with Daly as host, and in 2013, he started appearing as a correspondent and featured anchor on TODAY as well as hosting radio show The Daly Download. Until Last Call ended in 2019, Daly had four jobs. Now, the hard worker's got much less on his plate with only three.

Daly and Kimmel are still close. In 2023, Kimmel celebrated Daly's 50th birthday with a sweet Instagram.

"Cheers and a very happy 50th to my dear old pal and second little brother," he wrote alongside a picture of the pair holding beer. "We met before we were old enough to legally drink these beers. I am proud of all you've accomplished since we worked in that dirty little radio station in Palm Springs but even prouder that you've become one of the best men I know."

Carson Daly just got a new power on The Voice

After 27 seasons as host of The Voice, Daly marked the Season 28 premiere with a new twist called the Carson Callback Card.

When an artist named Ryan Mitchell failed to turn any coaches' chairs, Daly explained that he had 24 hours to come up with a new song to sing and return for a second chance at wowing the panel. He'll get that second chance on the September 23 episode of The Voice, airing at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.